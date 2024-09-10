Collins Vision Acquires Eye Care and Surgery Center in Punta Gorda

Dr. Michael J. Collins, founder and medical director at Collins Vision, with Dr. Jason Friedrichs.

Collins Vision has acquired Eye Care and Surgery Center of Southwest Florida in Punta Gorda.

Because we are privately owned, our team can provide an unmatched level of personalized eye care to residents of Charlotte County.” — Dr. Michael J. Collins, founder and medical director at Collins Vision

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collins Vision , a leading full-service eye care practice with locations in Fort Myers and Naples, has acquired Eyecare and Surgery Center of Southwest Florida at 3665 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda.Collins Vision, a privately-owned and doctor-led ophthalmology practice, serves Southwest Florida from its Naples and Fort Myers locations. The expansion into Punta Gorda allows Collins Vision to better serve both new and existing patients in Charlotte County.The Collins Vision team, led by Dr. Michael J. Collins and Dr. Jason C. Friedrichs, provides comprehensive eye care including cataract surgery, LASIK vision correction surgery, oculoplastic surgery, glaucoma evaluation and surgery, retina evaluation and treatment, diabetic eye exams and regular medical eye exams. The practice also has a large optical boutique.“Because we are privately owned, our team can provide unmatched level of personalized eye care to residents of Charlotte County,” said Dr. Michael J. Collins, founder and medical director at Collins Vision. “Even as our practice continues to grow, Dr. Friedrichs and I continue to meet personally with each surgical patient to walk them through their options and develop a treatment plan customized to their lifestyle and vision goals.”For 20 years Collins Vision has been the leading eye specialist in Southwest Florida using the most technologically advanced tools for vision correction procedures with new technology such as the Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), that customizes intricate refractive challenges after cataract surgery.Cataract surgery is the most performed procedure in the United States. Nearly 50% of Americans will develop cataracts by age 75 and if left untreated, can cause blindness. For decades, an intraocular lens placed after cataract surgery was “fixed,” meaning those lenses couldn’t be changed. Some patients still had to rely on glasses or contacts to achieve the desired vision results.With locations in Fort Myers, Naples, and Punta Gorda, Collins Vision has been Southwest Florida’s trusted eye care provider since 2004. More information, including office hours and directions, is available at collinsvision.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.