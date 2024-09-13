Evok Collection’s Ambition for a Better Future Independently Certified by Green Globe

Evok Collection - Brach Paris

Each of the five hotels in the Evok Collection has implemented a comprehensive sustainability program tailored to its unique environment and guest experience.

Our aim is to contribute, action by action, to a more responsible tourism and hotel industry, and to take an active role in civil society in our economic and social environment.” — Emmanuel Sauvage, Evok Collection Co-Founder and Managing Director

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe announces the certification of Evok Collection hotels recognising their dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship. This inaugural certification is a testament to Evok Collection’s achievements integrating sustainable practices across all aspects of their operations.Green Globe evaluates the environmental, social, economic and cultural impact of hotels, by encouraging waste reduction, responsible resource management, gender equality and respect for human rights. This certification is a global standard for the tourism industry, and it is part of Evok’s commitment to sustainable and responsible practices, based on a concept of continuous improvement.As an Affiliate Member of United Nations Tourism, Green Globe assesses the sustainability of operations based on 44 criteria and 380 indicators, organized around four pillars: sustainable management, economic and social performance, cultural heritage and the environment. The certification must be renewed each year by an accredited independent auditor.Emmanuel Sauvage, Evok Collection Co-Founder and Managing Director said, “Our aim is to contribute, action by action, to a more responsible tourism and hotel industry, and to take an active role in civil society in our economic and social environment. This year saw the commitment of all our teams to obtaining the Green Globe label, the world’s first certification dedicated to sustainable development in tourism, which encourages a comprehensive management system.”“Evok Collection brings its entire community - employees, customers, partners, and suppliers - into its sustainable development policy. While Evok Collection’s mission is to generate feelings that will become lasting memories, it also has a duty to invent a new, more responsible and sustainable way of travelling, while preserving the well-being and safety of all,” added Emmanuel Sauvage.Each of the five hotels in the Evok Collection - Brach Paris, Nolinski Paris, Nolinski Venezia, Sinner Paris, Cour des Vosges Paris - has implemented a comprehensive sustainability program tailored to its unique environment and guest experience.Environmentally, Evok Collection is guiding luxury travellers to more sustainable choices that are equitable to the planet while maintaining a quality experience. All single-use packaging has been eliminated from the hotels and their guest rooms. Reusable water bottles are provided that can be topped up with micro-filtered water on request. And individual coffee machines (although still available on request) have also been removed from rooms to cut down on power usage and waste. Bathroom amenities are no longer supplied in disposable small plastic bottles but are dispensed in large format refillable dispensers.Evok Collection is aware of the importance of inclusivity and equal opportunity so has partnerships with several relevant associations. Their common denominator is that they work to eradicate the inequalities faced by young people in accessing employment, culture and education. NQT (Nos Quartiers ont des Talents) is a mentoring association that delivers individual and effective support to young graduates towards employment and work-study programs, while integrating corporate social responsibility.In addition, a unique tripartite training course between Les Déterminés, France Travail and Evok Collection will provide access to jobs within the group. Les Déterminés created by Moussa Camara, participates in the development of the employment and entrepreneurship initiative in the suburbs and in rural areas.To build and maintain safe working environments, Evok Collection has become a signatory of the #StOpE initiative alongside the 72 new signatories. On behalf of all its hotel properties, Evok Collection is committed to acting against casual sexism at work by integrating the #StOpE initiative coordinated by the French Association of Diversity Managers (AFMD).Evok Collection is also a strong advocate for cultural development. The stories, insights and contemporary designs of local artists are celebrated with the Evok Collection x Brach Literary Prize, Evok Collection x Brach Cinema Prize, and Evok Collection x Nolinski Fashion Prize. These prizes are judged by reputed journalists, film makers and fashion designers.At Cour des Vosges Paris, the contemporary and classic artworks on display are curated by Amélie du Chalard, founder of Maison d’Art en 2015. While historical works linked to the city and districts, including books, photographs and rare monographs are collected and exhibited by curator Anatole Desachy.Since the start of this year Evok Collection has also been organising charity piano concerts in aid of Coline en Ré. Three performances each, were held at both Nolinski Venezia and Nolinski Paris. Coline en Ré is a small-scale association fighting against food insecurity in the world by mobilising talented musicians of international renown.All Evok Collection properties have the same determination to act better and are activating tangible drivers for environmental progress which bring all stakeholders on board (guests, partners, suppliers and teams). With a constant desire for progress, reinforced by Green Globe Certification, Evok Collection ensures the quality of its service by carrying out regular audits and taking account of feedback from its customersAbout Evok CollectionEvok Collection invites guests to experience the perfect blend of luxury and sustainability across all five hotels, Brach Paris, Nolinski Paris, Nolinski Venezia, Sinner Paris, Cour des Vosges Paris, where thoughtful design and responsible practices create a truly unique and meaningful stay. To discover our initiatives and our commitment to a sustainable future, visit our website and consult the CSR pages which presents all the actions carried out by Evok.Media Contact:Auriane De LestrangeResponsable Marketing17 avenue de l'Opéra75001ParisTel +33 (0)1 58 12 03 03adelestrange@evokcollection.com

