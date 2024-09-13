Sustainability Flourishes on Green Globe Certified Adaaran Select Meedhupparu Maldives

Adaaran Select Meedhupparu

Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Maldives is renowned for its house-reef rich with marine life and diverse dive sites.

We believe that sustainability and luxury can go hand in hand, and we are committed to leading the way in sustainable tourism in the Maldives.” — General Manager Manoj Perera

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Maldives is renowned for its house-reef rich with marine life and diverse dive sites. As a custodian of Raa Atoll’s precious eco-system, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu fosters a comprehensive strategy for promoting environmental mindfulness, and dedicating expertise, time, and financial resources to sustainable tourism. Green Globe has recently certified Adaaran Select Meedhupparu for their sustainable operations and management with an inaugural compliance score of 87% signifying a high level of achievement against 33 internationally accepted sustainable tourism criteria. Along with marine health initiatives, including the propagation of corals in more than 125 square metres of reef, the resort has invested in a range of on-shore projects to protect their precious environment.General Manager Manoj Perera said, “At our resort, we are committed to reducing our environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices. We believe that sustainability and luxury can go hand in hand, and we are committed to leading the way in sustainable tourism in the Maldives.”“One of our most innovative sustainability initiatives is our water bottling plant. With this technology, we are able to produce our own drinking water on-site, reducing the need for single-use plastic water bottles. In addition, we have also implemented a food compost machine, which allows us to convert our food waste into eco-friendly soil additives which we use in our vegetable garden which is another milestone in our sustainable journey,” added GM Manoj Perera.The water bottling plant at Meedhupparu Island has made a significant impact on removing single-use plastic bottles from the island. Last year alone more than 332,000 water bottles were bottled onsite for guest consumption. This initiative stopped the same number of single-use plastic bottles needing to be transport to the Meedhupparu and once consumed disposed of by further transportation back from the resort.Meedhupparu’s vegetables garden is renowned for its flourishing organic produce and is a beloved attraction for guests to the resort. The garden’s self-sustaining ecosystem is a source of great pride for staff who dedicate time to its cultivation even when resort operations is at its peak. In the last yeara total of 332.3 kg of vegetables were harvested including bananas, lime, okra, pumpkins, along with 16,820 coconuts.Adaaran Select Meedhupparu also participates in raising awareness on issues related to sustainable tourism and hospitality via education and training for schools and the local community. In addition to elevating the skills of the resort’s associates, last year Meedhupparu provided a comprehensive outbound training session for 30 civil service employees from Raa Atoll Council and Fainu Island. The resort also provided a graduate from Meedhoo School the chance to participate in and receive certification from their exclusive 10-day "True Art of Service" Butler training program.Local school students are also regularly invited to the resort to participate in educational excursions. These visits are arranged with the goal of acquainting the students with the property and offering insights into the practical aspects of hotel management. Meedhupparu extends its student support by providing dhoni (inter-island boat) transportation to Meedhoo School, Maduvvai School Students to visit various island for their learning activities.For more information:About Adaaran Select MeedhupparuEnjoy an island escape like no other at Adaaran Select Meedhupparu. Located in Raa Atoll, this premium all-inclusive resort offers guests everything they need for an unforgettable tropical getaway. Luxuriate in one of 215 well-appointed villas, dive into the azure Indian Ocean, enjoy exhilarating activities, and dine to your heart’s content at exquisite restaurants. At Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, expect a holiday filled with breathtaking experiences.For more information on the sustainability story, you can reach toTharaka AppuhamyGeneral Manager - Talent Management & Quality Assurance(Sustainability)6th Floor ,H. Thuniya, Boduthakurufaanu MaguMale, Republic of Maldives.Tel :+960 332 3323talentmle@aitkenspence.lk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.