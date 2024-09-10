The CEO’s Right Hand Announces the Launch of a New Reporting and Insights Subscription Offering, Right Hand Finance

The CEOs Right Hand

The CEO’s Right Hand, an outsourced finance and human resource services solution, announces a monthly subscription for financial reporting and insights.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO’s Right Hand (“TCRH”), an outsourced finance and human resource services solution, today announces the launch of its latest offering, Right Hand Finance, a monthly subscription for financial reporting and insights.

The CEO’s Right Hand has worked with hundreds of clients for over a decade, customizing bespoke finance solutions to help organizations grow their business. Throughout that time, it became clear to TCRH Founder, William Lieberman, that early-stage companies needed a solution to reduce time spent overseeing finance activities and more time focused on business strategy. In addition, organizations needed streamlined, easy to interpret reports that illustrate financial health to company leadership.

In response to this market demand, The CEO’s Right Hand has designed a new offering, Right Hand Finance, converting raw financial data into actionable insights. This solution is comprised of Right Hand Books, which focuses on a company's accounting needs, and Right Hand Reports, which provides advanced finance analytics.

“There is a tremendous need now, more than ever, for affordable financial help. In 2023 alone, more than 5.5 million new small businesses were launched. That’s an incredible number of entrepreneurs who will need accounting and financial assistance as they navigate building their businesses. And, this is in addition to more than 28 million small businesses that were started prior to 2023,” said William Lieberman, Founder & Managing Partner of The CEO’s Right Hand. “For the past decade we have been providing customized solutions to these businesses, but today we are very excited to introduce our packaged offerings for bookkeeping and financial reporting to the small and medium business market. In just the past few weeks, we have had many preliminary conversations with clients and prospects, and they cannot wait to start!”

The powerful combination of Right Hand Finance keeps organizations on their financial targets without the cost of a full-time in-house CFO. As a monthly subscription service, TCRH has even simplified the billing process versus traditional bespoke engagements. All with the intention of streamlining an organizations effort around finance activities and allowing them to focus on their growth.

As a company scales, TCRH can support that trajectory, covering the entire lifecycle from startup to growth to scale to exit. As businesses become more complex, TCRH provides the unique services needed to run your company efficiently.

—----------

About The CEO’s Right Hand

The CEO’s Right Hand is boutique professional services firm that provides scalable finance and accounting solutions to small and medium businesses in virtually any industry across the U.S. and Canada. The CEO’s Right Hand takes charge of your finance, accounting, human resources, and other foundational functions so you can focus on what you do best – running your company. We then arm you with reliable data so you can make confident and timely business decisions.

