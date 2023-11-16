The CEO’s Right Hand Appoints Thomas Moysak As Vice President of Business Development

The CEO’s Right Hand, a bespoke outsourced finance and HR services solution, announced that Thomas Moysak has been appointed as the VP of Business Development.

We are confident that Tom’s first-hand experience as a small/mid-size C-suite executive will help us articulate the value that TCRH can bring to other executives in a similar position.” — William Lieberman

NEW YORK, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO’s Right Hand (“TCRH”), a fully bespoke outsourced finance and human resource services solution, announced today that Thomas Moysak has been appointed as the Vice President of Business Development.

An experienced business leader, Tom brings over 22 years’ experience, across a variety of organizations in the wealth and fintech space. As a veteran executive at both small and mid-size companies he understands the needs and challenges TCRH clients are facing.

During his tenure as a leader of a small fintech company, he continually utilized fractional support models to help fill the gaps that naturally occur during growth phases. Whether support was needed in recruitment efforts, scaling up talent, or preparing organizations for financial milestones, Tom understands the critical support that executives need at critical junctures in a business.

“I saw firsthand the power that fractional C-Level/strategic resources can bring to a small and mid-sized company. Improving performance early in a company’s development proved invaluable to me, and I believe that TCRH can be that same strategic partner to thousands of other businesses as well,” said Tom.

Founder & Managing Partner of TCRH, William Lieberman, shares in the excitement, “We are confident that Tom’s first-hand experience as a small/mid-size C-suite executive will help us articulate the value that TCRH can bring to other executives in a similar position. Tom’s energy and passion to support those growing their businesses emanates in the way he interacts with our clients. We are thrilled to have him onboard.”

About The CEO’s Right Hand

The CEO’s Right Hand is a boutique consulting firm that provides a full suite of strategic, financial, HR, and operational services to clients who need assistance growing or scaling their business. We serve small to mid-sized clients globally across a broad spectrum of industries including finance, technology, food & beverage, broadcast and digital marketing production, e-commerce, automotive, and fashion. We believe in working closely with the leadership of our client companies to first understand their vision for the company. We then shape our process around each client to help them drive growth. Comprised of a team with years of experience and a network of professionals in other disciplines, we bring operational insights about doing business in the current economic and technological climate and seek to bridge the gap between strategy and implementation. https://theceosrighthand.co/

TCRH Media Contact: Casey Gobeil – casey.gobeil@theceosrighthand.co