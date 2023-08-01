The CEO’s Right Hand and Outside GC announce a strategic partnership to provide finance, HR and legal services.

The CEO’s Right Hand, an outsourced finance and HR services solution, announces a strategic partnership with Outside GC, a leader in corporate legal services.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO’s Right Hand (“TCRH”), a fully customizable outsourced finance and human resource services solution, today announced a strategic partnership with Outside GC (“OGC”), a leader in providing on-demand general counsel and corporate legal services.

After working with a number of global, early-stage companies, William Lieberman, the founder of TCRH, realized that companies need more than just financial advice, they need an integrated strategy and sound financial infrastructure to scale efficiently and profitably grow their business.

As companies scale, challenges arise that warrant the need for exceptional corporate legal services. By leveraging TCRH’s finance and HR expertise with OGC’s in-depth legal experience, our clients gain more value across the entire business lifecycle.

This partnership ensures a smooth cross-functional collaboration between TCRH and OGC clients, resulting in a holistic and efficient approach to fractional support for small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S.

“After having worked with the team at Outside GC for the past 8 years, I am very excited about the opportunity to have an even closer relationship,” said William Lieberman, Founder & Managing Partner of The CEO’s Right Hand. “Their business model fits like a glove with ours, so their attorneys understand very well the value proposition to SMB’s from a fractional solution. We look forward to creating opportunities across our joint client base together.”

“We are excited to announce a formal partnership with TCRH after having built a solid foundation of trust and best practices through close collaboration for nearly a decade,” said Amy Jeffrey, managing partner at Outside GC. “As a law firm of business-minded attorneys, our flexible general counsel services are perfectly suited to the early-stage and SMB market that we and TCRH both serve. This partnership will deliver even greater value to clients because the critical functions of legal, finance and HR will be in better sync than they would otherwise be in a fractional situation.”

About The CEOs Right Hand

The CEO's Right Hand is a boutique consulting firm that provides a full suite of strategic, financial, HR, and operational services to clients who need assistance growing or scaling their business. We serve small to mid-sized clients globally across a broad spectrum of industries including finance, technology, food & beverage, broadcast and digital marketing production, e-commerce, automotive, and fashion. We believe in working closely with the leadership of our client companies to first understand their vision for the company. We then shape our process around each client to help them drive growth. Comprised of a team with years of experience and a network of professionals in other disciplines, we bring operational insights about doing business in the current economic and technological climate and seek to bridge the gap between strategy and implementation.

TCRH Media Contact

Casey Gobeil - casey.gobeil@theceosrighthand.co

About Outside GC

OGC is a unique law firm that offers the relationship and experience of a traditional law firm with the cost savings and speed of an alternative legal services provider. By combining top-notch legal talent and significant business acumen, our OGCs deliver the value and efficiency of an in-house lawyer, without adding to our client’s headcount or sacrificing quality. With 100+ attorneys, OGC serves companies of all sizes either as a fractional general counsel or as a seamless extension to an existing legal department. OGC’s approach is simple: We offer practical legal advice with less over-lawyering. To learn more, visit OutsideGC.com.

OGC Media Contact

Kelley Hippler - Khippler@outsidegc.com