Top-Performing Real Estate Broker Edan Amar Joins Elite Team at Christie's International Real Estate Southern California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christie's International Real Estate Southern California , one of the nation's top-performing luxury residential real estate brokerages, is thrilled to announce that Edan Amar has joined the firm.Previously a top agent at Keller Williams, Amar joins the firm as part of Christie's luxury real estate division specializing in the sales of some of Los Angeles’ most prominent luxury homes."Edan’s has an extraordinary understanding of the market alongside very strong negotiation skills. His strong work ethic and commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our values. We are thrilled to welcome him onto our team to help strengthen our position in the luxury space” said Aaron Kirman, President of Christie's International Real Estate Southern California.Edan’s move to Christie's comes at the peak of an impressive track record including his consistent ranking as one of the top real estate agents in LA by RealTrends. Edan brings with him $34,000,000 worth of real estate inventory to the firm including a brand new 10,600 sq.ft. Brentwood luxury home at 388 Homewood for $13,500,000."Partnering with Christie's allows myself and my team to deliver a global luxury marketing experience for our listings. Being a part of the number one team in Los Angeles elevates our business to a whole new level. We are excited to be a part of this new venture with Christie's." said Edan Amar.A Beverly Hills native, Edan began his career in New York City working with Investment Banks in Finance prior to transitioning into real estate. He holds extensive academic credentials including license as a Real Estate Broker, Mortgage Loan Originator, Certified Public Accountant, and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.The pace of his business growth has become highly noticeable; with access to Christie's extensive network and resources, his team will offer an unparalleled luxury experience to create exponential growth.About Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California:Established by Aaron Kirman and headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California stands out as one of the nation's foremost residential brokerages, with over 100 agents, boasting a total of over $18 billion in luxury real estate sales and $1.8 billion sold in 2023 alone. Committed to infusing innovation and challenging the conventions of the traditional real estate sector, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California consistently earns recognition as one of the top 10 brokerages, as rated by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends. They are also known for selling the most impressive names globally and acquiring the highest price per square foot.About Christie’s International Real Estate:Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories and more than 100 independently owned, market-leading brokerage firms, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. Christie’s International Real Estate also has an exclusive partnership with Christie’s, the world-leading art and luxury business, offering clients unique access to auction, private sale and appraisal services, as well as marketing opportunities at special live events and Christie’s offices and salerooms around the world. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com ( http://christiesrealestate.com/

