Rony Jabour Launches Inspiring Book at Brazil International Book Fair

Rony Jabour and his wife at the book fair Rony Jabour at the book fair Rony Jabour proudly holding his newly launched book at the Brazil International Book Fair. Rony Jabour signing books for a long line of readers eagerly waiting to receive their autographed copy at the Brazil International Book Fair.

At the Brazil International Book Fair, Rony Jabour launches a new book detailing his rise from Brazil to becoming a U.S. safety leader.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rony Jabour , one of the leading figures in workplace safety in the United States, officially launched his highly anticipated book at the São Paulo International Book Fair, one of the most prestigious literary events in the world.The book chronicles Rony's inspiring journey from a small town in Brazil to becoming a renowned expert in occupational safety in the U.S.The book offers a personal and professional glimpse into Rony's life, sharing how he overcame significant challenges to rise to the top of his field.In addition to his compelling life story, the book also addresses critical issues related to workplace safety, offering valuable insights for safety professionals and general readers alike.The launch event, held on September 6, 2024, drew a large crowd of fans, readers, and professionals eager to receive signed copies of the book and take part in a photo session with the author. “It’s a deeply emotional moment for me to share my story and see so many people interested in learning more about the importance of workplace safety,” Rony Jabour said at the event.This milestone marks a significant moment in Rony’s career. Having trained over 50,000 Latino workers in the U.S. and earning widespread recognition for his efforts in promoting workplace safety, Rony continues his mission to save lives by spreading the message of safe working practices.His book encourages workers and leaders alike to adopt a safety-first mindset.About Rony JabourRony Jabour is an occupational safety expert and one of the most respected OSHA outreach trainers in the United States. With over 15 years of experience, he has trained thousands of workers and is dedicated to preventing workplace accidents through education and awareness. Rony is the founder of United Safety Net , an international safety training institute that offers comprehensive safety training in Spanish, Portuguese, and English. He has studied at both the University of Texas and Harvard University, further enhancing his expertise in safety, risk management, and leadership. Rony is also an international speaker and has received numerous awards for his contributions to workplace safety.

