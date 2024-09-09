Experience the Best of Maine: DACF Showcases Over 30 Maine Brands and Artists at The Big E 2024
Experience the Best of Maine: DACF Showcases Over 30 Maine Brands and Artists at The Big E 2024
September 9, 2024
Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Augusta, Maine - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) Commissioner Amanda Beal and Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources Director Craig Lapine announced today that the department is supporting more than 30 Maine brands and businesses, along with four featured artists, through exhibits at the Maine Building at the 2024 Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
The Maine building, modeled after Maine's original State House, is located on the Avenue of States, next to the Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont state buildings. Maine has participated in this exciting display of New England traditions since 1925. The Big E has been the country's only multi-state fair since 1917. In 2023, the Big E welcomed more than 1.4 million visitors. The 2024 Big E begins Friday, September 13, and runs through Sunday, September 29.
The Maine Building at the Big E promotes Maine agricultural producers, makers, and food businesses, economic development through tourism, and Maine hospitality. DACF operates and maintains the building.
"We're excited to showcase what makes our state so special in the Maine Building, highlighting a diverse array of Maine products, ranging from blueberries, beer, and cider, to cheese, lobster, salmon, baked potatoes, woodcrafts, and more," said Amanda Beal, DACF Commissioner. "I strongly encourage everyone to support these exceptional small businesses during the fair and by looking for shops that carry their products in Maine and beyond."
"If you live in Maine, you already know that Maine produces the tastiest food on the planet," said Craig Lapine, Director of the Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources. "The Maine Building at the Big E lets us show that off to the northeast."
"The Big E's Maine Building welcomes people from throughout New England to experience, enjoy, and purchase Maine agricultural, food, beverage, and artisan products from some of the best Maine vendors," said Michelle Webb, Division Director of Agricultural Resource Development. "Visiting the Maine Building at the Big E is a wonderful opportunity to meet some of Maine's great producers and makers."
"Exhibiting at the Big E is a unique opportunity for our staff to interact with thousands of people interested in travel to Maine, and we look forward to sharing information about the outstanding visitor experiences our state offers," said Carolann Ouellette, Director of Maine Tourism, Film and Outdoor Recreation. "Food tourism is a growing trend, so the tourism booth's location in the Maine building in company with providers of some of Maine's iconic products is a perfect pairing."
"The Maine FFA State Officer Team and members representing several local chapters look forward to the Big E each year as they kick off their school year," said Emily Doughty, CTE Natural Resource Specialist and Maine FFA liaison. "The Big E provides Maine FFA members the opportunity to learn more about agriculture throughout the Eastern States, demonstrate skills in a variety of career and leadership development events, meet peers in FFA and 4-H, and continue to advocate for youth programming with business and industry professionals."
"Be sure to visit the Maine Building at the Big E. It showcases the richness and diversity of Maine's agriculture and natural resources," said Jon Olson, Maine Big E Trustee. "There's always much to see and experience and always delicious food. The Maine baked potato is my favorite."
"Bringing our small business to the Big E via the Maine Building has been our biggest opportunity to expand our customer base. The building management and resources provide a level of comfort so far away from home," said Mark and Jenn Tripp, owners of Tripps Farmhouse Cafe, a dedicated gluten-free food business. "Being a specialty food producer, we love engaging and seeing the excitement on faces when they find out they are safe to eat our foods. It's even more exciting when they follow us back to Maine, which many do!"
2024 Maine Building Exhibitors
- Agaseke - Gorham Baskets and earrings made from sweetgrass and sisal plant fibers
- Dailey Woodworking and Friends Carthage Handmade wood products, plus items from up to 15 Maine makers
- Fields Fields Blueberries Dresden Learn about Maine wild blueberries directly from a farmer
- Fire & Company (Woodfired Pizza) Portland Wood-fired pizza by the slice or whole pie
- Liberty Graphics Liberty T-shirts, tea towels, long-sleeved tees, and youth tees designed and screen-printed using Earth-friendly, durable, soft water-based ink
- Maine Aquaculture Association Gardiner Smoked salmon on a stick, old-fashioned Maine root beer, and educational information about Maine Aquaculture
- Maine Craft Beer and Cider Portland Craft beer and cider from Maine
- Maine Forest Service Augusta Smokey the Bear visits on Maine Day with a ranger
- Maine Homestead Inc. Lyman Classic and original pickles, jams and relish
- Maine Lobster Rolls Harpswell Delicious, fresh Maine lobster rolls
- Maine Mocktails and Cold Drinks Portland Beverage station for those thirsting for a Maine-inspired drink
- Maine Office of Tourism Augusta Talk with Maine tourism staff for travel advice, and learn about Maine's eight Tourism Regions, as well as other tourism partners and organizations
- Maine Potato Board - Presque Isle Baked potatoes made with fresh, sustainable, delicious, and nutritious Maine potatoes
- Maine Wines Portland Wine slushies and wine by the glass
- Maine Tasting Center Wiscasset Offering samples of Maine foods and beverages on Maine Day
- MARTINI Jewels Biddeford Artisan jewelry made in Maine with recycled fine metals and ethically sourced gemstones
- Pineland Farms Dairy Company Bangor Variety of Pineland Farms cheeses, including curds and crumbles
- Pussums Cat Company Turner Premium catnip toys, cat toys, and cat lover gifts
- Sider's Woodcrafting Brewer Charcuterie boards and more, with free, on-site laser engraving
- Slice O'Country Boothbay Harbor Locally sourced and wild harvested pickles, preserves, sauces, and sweets
- Sunshine Apothecary Newport Safe, chemical-free, handcrafted creams, salves, and tinctures made from plants in Maine
- Thirty Acre Farm Bremen Sauerkraut, kimchi, and hot sauce "Farmed & Fermented in Midcoast Maine"
- Tree of Life Maple Farm, Jackman - Organic Maine maple products, including syrup, maple cream, maple candies, maple cotton candy, delicious maple coffee, and gift boxes
- Tripp's Farmhouse Caf Auburn Dedicated gluten-free food trailer, serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and our extremely popular donuts
- Valley View Orchard Pies Oxford Bakery specializing in pies and whoopie pies
- West Maquoit Vinegar Works Brunswick Uniquely delicious vinegars made from Maine-sourced ingredients
- Winter Whimsies Scarborough Hand-crafted, personalized polymer clay ornaments in a variety of designs
Featured Artists
- Chad Creighton Artwork Westbrook
- Flyn Hats Westbrook
- Mainely Handrails Fairfield
- Joe Rizzo Sculpture Brooksville
Maine Day at the Big E
Maine Day at the Big E, celebrated Saturday, September 14, begins at the Maine Building at 9:45 AM with DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal, ambassadors, trustees, and vendors welcoming guests. A Maine Day Opening Ceremony is set for 9:45 on the building's front lawn. At 10 AM, the Maine Building opens its doors with a ribbon cutting, and visitors can shop and experience some of Maine's best products and brands and participate in some special Maine Day activities.
Maine Day Musts at the Maine Building, Starting at 10 AM
- Maine Forest Rangers, with Smokey Bear
- Maine food and drink samples provided by Maine Tasting Center
- Photo/selfie station with the Maine Potato Queen, Maine Lobster Festival delegates, and the Maine Strawberry Queen, Princess, and Blossom
- Maine trivia
- U.S. National Park Service Rangers, with Buddy Bison
- The Maine Day "Big E Parade" in front of the Maine Building at 6 PM
Perennial favorites will be on sale at the Maine Building on Maine Day and throughout the 17 days of Big E, including massive Maine baked potatoes with toppings, wild blueberry desserts, lobster rolls piled high, whoopie pies, and pure Maine maple products. The Maine Building will also feature food trucks. A sought-after crowd favorite found only at the Maine Building is smoked salmon on a stick. Visitors and shoppers also arrive at the Maine Building in search of Maine craft cider, beer, and wines. Artisans and makers of items such as hand-carved wood items, jewelry, skincare products, homemade favorites, and various gifts will also be featured.
Use DACF's interactive Maine Building map to view the full list of full- and short-term confirmed exhibitors in and outside the building.
Agricultural Showcase
The Big E also boasts multi-state agricultural demonstrations and competitions, educational displays, and daily events like working sheepdog demonstrations and equestrian shows. Maine 4-H and FFA students have earned awards for academic and skills competitions in recent years. Big E's agricultural plans for 2024 are available online.
Attend the Big E
Big E gates open at 8 AM from September 13 to September 29, 2024. Avenue of States hours are 10 AM to 9 PM daily. Check the website for full details. Directions, parking, and ticket details are available online. Ticket prices range from $16 to $70, with children ages 6-12 discounted and children 5 and under free.
