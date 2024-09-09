MAINE, September 9 - Back to current news.

Experience the Best of Maine: DACF Showcases Over 30 Maine Brands and Artists at The Big E 2024

September 9, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta, Maine - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) Commissioner Amanda Beal and Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources Director Craig Lapine announced today that the department is supporting more than 30 Maine brands and businesses, along with four featured artists, through exhibits at the Maine Building at the 2024 Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Maine building, modeled after Maine's original State House, is located on the Avenue of States, next to the Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont state buildings. Maine has participated in this exciting display of New England traditions since 1925. The Big E has been the country's only multi-state fair since 1917. In 2023, the Big E welcomed more than 1.4 million visitors. The 2024 Big E begins Friday, September 13, and runs through Sunday, September 29.

The Maine Building at the Big E promotes Maine agricultural producers, makers, and food businesses, economic development through tourism, and Maine hospitality. DACF operates and maintains the building.

"We're excited to showcase what makes our state so special in the Maine Building, highlighting a diverse array of Maine products, ranging from blueberries, beer, and cider, to cheese, lobster, salmon, baked potatoes, woodcrafts, and more," said Amanda Beal, DACF Commissioner. "I strongly encourage everyone to support these exceptional small businesses during the fair and by looking for shops that carry their products in Maine and beyond."

"If you live in Maine, you already know that Maine produces the tastiest food on the planet," said Craig Lapine, Director of the Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources. "The Maine Building at the Big E lets us show that off to the northeast."

"The Big E's Maine Building welcomes people from throughout New England to experience, enjoy, and purchase Maine agricultural, food, beverage, and artisan products from some of the best Maine vendors," said Michelle Webb, Division Director of Agricultural Resource Development. "Visiting the Maine Building at the Big E is a wonderful opportunity to meet some of Maine's great producers and makers."

"Exhibiting at the Big E is a unique opportunity for our staff to interact with thousands of people interested in travel to Maine, and we look forward to sharing information about the outstanding visitor experiences our state offers," said Carolann Ouellette, Director of Maine Tourism, Film and Outdoor Recreation. "Food tourism is a growing trend, so the tourism booth's location in the Maine building in company with providers of some of Maine's iconic products is a perfect pairing."

"The Maine FFA State Officer Team and members representing several local chapters look forward to the Big E each year as they kick off their school year," said Emily Doughty, CTE Natural Resource Specialist and Maine FFA liaison. "The Big E provides Maine FFA members the opportunity to learn more about agriculture throughout the Eastern States, demonstrate skills in a variety of career and leadership development events, meet peers in FFA and 4-H, and continue to advocate for youth programming with business and industry professionals."

"Be sure to visit the Maine Building at the Big E. It showcases the richness and diversity of Maine's agriculture and natural resources," said Jon Olson, Maine Big E Trustee. "There's always much to see and experience and always delicious food. The Maine baked potato is my favorite."

"Bringing our small business to the Big E via the Maine Building has been our biggest opportunity to expand our customer base. The building management and resources provide a level of comfort so far away from home," said Mark and Jenn Tripp, owners of Tripps Farmhouse Cafe, a dedicated gluten-free food business. "Being a specialty food producer, we love engaging and seeing the excitement on faces when they find out they are safe to eat our foods. It's even more exciting when they follow us back to Maine, which many do!"

2024 Maine Building Exhibitors

Featured Artists

Chad Creighton Artwork Westbrook

Flyn Hats Westbrook

Mainely Handrails Fairfield

Joe Rizzo Sculpture Brooksville

Maine Day at the Big E

Maine Day at the Big E, celebrated Saturday, September 14, begins at the Maine Building at 9:45 AM with DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal, ambassadors, trustees, and vendors welcoming guests. A Maine Day Opening Ceremony is set for 9:45 on the building's front lawn. At 10 AM, the Maine Building opens its doors with a ribbon cutting, and visitors can shop and experience some of Maine's best products and brands and participate in some special Maine Day activities.

Maine Day Musts at the Maine Building, Starting at 10 AM

Maine Forest Rangers, with Smokey Bear

Maine food and drink samples provided by Maine Tasting Center

Photo/selfie station with the Maine Potato Queen, Maine Lobster Festival delegates, and the Maine Strawberry Queen, Princess, and Blossom

Maine trivia

U.S. National Park Service Rangers, with Buddy Bison

The Maine Day "Big E Parade" in front of the Maine Building at 6 PM

Perennial favorites will be on sale at the Maine Building on Maine Day and throughout the 17 days of Big E, including massive Maine baked potatoes with toppings, wild blueberry desserts, lobster rolls piled high, whoopie pies, and pure Maine maple products. The Maine Building will also feature food trucks. A sought-after crowd favorite found only at the Maine Building is smoked salmon on a stick. Visitors and shoppers also arrive at the Maine Building in search of Maine craft cider, beer, and wines. Artisans and makers of items such as hand-carved wood items, jewelry, skincare products, homemade favorites, and various gifts will also be featured.

Use DACF's interactive Maine Building map to view the full list of full- and short-term confirmed exhibitors in and outside the building.

Agricultural Showcase

The Big E also boasts multi-state agricultural demonstrations and competitions, educational displays, and daily events like working sheepdog demonstrations and equestrian shows. Maine 4-H and FFA students have earned awards for academic and skills competitions in recent years. Big E's agricultural plans for 2024 are available online.

Attend the Big E

Big E gates open at 8 AM from September 13 to September 29, 2024. Avenue of States hours are 10 AM to 9 PM daily. Check the website for full details. Directions, parking, and ticket details are available online. Ticket prices range from $16 to $70, with children ages 6-12 discounted and children 5 and under free.