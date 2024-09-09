Gov. Justice announces date for next Special Session of West Virginia Legislature

While final details for the call are still being discussed, it will include tax cuts, support for childcare, and the appropriation of supplemental funds to address other critical needs in West Virginia. Once the session gets underway, bill status may be found here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.