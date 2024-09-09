Submit Release
Gov. Justice announces date for next Special Session of West Virginia Legislature

While final details for the call are still being discussed, it will include tax cuts, support for childcare, and the appropriation of supplemental funds to address other critical needs in West Virginia.

Once the session gets underway, bill status may be found here.

