Change of Command Ceremony for Area Port Director Raymond Purser

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. – Raymond Purser, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was sworn into command as the Area Port Director of Alexandria Bay, New York, on September 4. The ceremony was held at Boldt Castle located on Heart Island in the Thousand Islands region of New York State.

Mr. Purser began his career as a U.S. Customs Inspector on May 8, 2000. In 2005, he was promoted to a Supervisory CBP officer and again in 2009, promoted to Chief CBP officer. This new role also included establishing a point of contact to improve communication and coordination between CBP and tribal leaders as the Tribal Liaison Officer. In 2016, Mr. Purser was promoted to Port Director at the Port of Calgary, Canada in the Preclearance Field Office. He then served as Acting Director in the Office of Admissibility and Passenger Programs, Electronic System for Travel Authorization / Electronic Visa Update System at CBP Headquarters in 2017. After completion of this assignment, Mr. Purser was promoted to Assistant Port Director – Tactical Operations at the Port of Buffalo, New York. He then transferred back to his hometown where he was selected as the Assistant Port Director, Port of Alexandria Bay.

Don Stakes, Acting Director of Field Operations, Buffalo, New York presented the guidon to Raymond Purser, Area Port Director of Alexandria Bay, New York during a change of command ceremony.

Area Port Director Purser was surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues as they witnessed him assume command and responsibility for the Area Port of Alexandria Bay. The ceremony included the Oath of Office, administered by Acting Buffalo Director of Field Operations (DFO) Don Stakes, and the passing of the guidon ceremony. The guidon ceremony was conducted by recently retired Area Port Director Tmothy Walker who traditionally passed the guidon to Acting DFO Stakes, who then presented it to Area Port Director Purser for the official assumption of command.

There was a special moment when Acting DFO Stakes removed Mr. Purser’s previous badge, followed by the pinning of his new badge and heartfelt hug by his young grandson. The intimate ceremony also included a stellar performance by the Buffalo Field Office Honor Guard and National CBP Pipes and Drums unit along with a rendition of the National Anthem by Duncan Van Schaick, son of CBP Chief Mark Van Schaick.

“I am committed to upholding CBP’s core values: Vigilance, Service to Country and Integrity as we advance our mission to protect the American people, safeguard our borders, and enhance the nation’s economic prosperity.” said new Area Port Director Raymond Purser. “I always write and speak in terms of we and us, never me and I. That’s because we succeed as a team, none of us can achieve our goals without the successful contributions of our teammates.”

