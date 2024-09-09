13th Annual Hawaii Small Business Fair Returns to Empower Local Entrepreneurs on September 28

Posted on Sep 9, 2024 in News

HONOLULU—The popular Hawaii Small Business Fair returns, offering an extensive array of resources and expert-led training sessions to empower local entrepreneurs as they launch and expand their businesses in Hawaii’s dynamic and evolving business environment. Scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2024, at Leeward Community College from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., this free event is open for business owners of all levels to participate.

This year’s Hawaii Small Business Fair will feature more than 20 classes led by experts, covering a wide range of topics such as access to working capital, developing a business plan, protecting brand and intellectual property, e-commerce, social media marketing, finance and accounting basics, and more. Additionally, attendees can connect with more than 30 exhibitors representing federal, state and county agencies, financial institutions and nonprofit support agencies.

“This annual event serves as a resource to our entrepreneurial community, providing education and networking opportunities that are essential for growth,” said Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) Director James Kunane Tokioka. “Whether business owners are just starting their journey or looking to expand their reach, the fair offers an invaluable opportunity to gain insights from industry experts and access to the support needed to succeed in the islands.”

“Last year’s Small Business Fair was a wonderful experience for my company! I learned a lot from guest speaker Terra Foti (Terra Foti Consulting and RUSH Wahine),” said Nick Smith, owner of Content In Motion. “Her workshop on generating revenue through marketing helped me re-evaluate the way I approached my work and opened my eyes to the possibility of expanding my services to include documenting markets. This past year, this has now become a significant part of my business. I’m excited to participate again this year and continue learning from and supporting fellow small business owners.”

The Hawaii Small Business Fair is a collaborative effort between DBEDT, Leeward Community College, the City and County of Honolulu Office of Economic Revitalization, INPEACE (The Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture) and the Pacific Gateway Center.

To view the full class schedule, list of participating exhibitors, and to register, visit: https://oahubusinessconnector.org/2024-hawaii-small-business-fair

While the fair is free to attend, space in each class is limited and registration is required by September 25, 2024. If classes reach capacity or the online registration date has passed, walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation-sector job growth.

About the Business Development and Support Division (BDSD)

The Business Development and Support Division of DBEDT promotes industry development and economic diversification by supporting existing and emerging industries in Hawaii and by attracting new investment and businesses to the state. Learn more at: https://invest.hawaii.gov.

