September 9, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

MSDE Awards $4M to Schools for Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Program

Program provides students access to a variety of fresh produce, building lifelong healthy eating habits

BALTIMORE (September 9, 2024) — The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is awarding more than $4.3 million in federal funds to 193 elementary schools statewide to encourage lifelong healthy eating habits. The funds, available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP), expand student access to produce in participating schools, with priority given to schools with high numbers of students from families with low income.

The program provides a variety of produce at no charge and shows students that fresh fruits and vegetables can be a healthy and delicious snack. Additionally, the program enhances school-based nutrition education initiatives.

For more information on the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, contact Jill Hann, MSDE Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs, at Jill.Hann@Maryland.gov. Visit www.eatsmartmaryland.org for additional information on Child Nutrition Programs.