Interactive Tasting Table and Wine Experience Software Creates First-of-Its-Kind Digital Wine Tasting

Exhibit design firm Ideum has developed a new touch-table bundled with software allowing wineries, wine bars, and others to create interactive wine tastings.

We’ve developed software involving tastes for years. These experiences and our love for wine have inspired us to create an experience that elevates wine tasting, making it approachable and exciting” — Jim Spadaccini

CORRALES, NM, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ideum announces a new touch-table product, the Tasting Table. Bundled with the Wine Experience software, the whole package provides a platform for easily creating unique wine-tasting experiences.The Tasting Table is an interactive touch table accommodating up to four guests. Designed and developed by Ideum, the leader in touch table design, it provides a responsive and durable Windows-based platform for interactive tastings. The bar-height touch table has an optically bonded 55” touch display and an aesthetically pleasing design of wood and steel that easily fits into wine bars and tasting rooms.The Wine Experience software allows owners to create custom tasting experiences using our cloud-based content management system (CMS). Ideum’s advanced object-recognition software helps identify individual wines with custom tabletop coasters. Guests can share what they taste via an interactive digital tasting wheel. The guest-centric experience is focused on what visitors taste and experience.Owners can create any number of wine tastings (each with up to 8 individual wines), and as guests participate, their selections on the tasting wheel are recorded and added to the analytics on the cloud. This allows winemakers and others to crowdsource aromas and flavors found in their wines. The tasting experience is demystified, more participatory, and less intimidating for guests.“We’ve developed software involving tastes for years. These experiences and our love for wine have inspired us to create an experience that elevates wine tasting, making it approachable and exciting” says Jim Spadaccini, Founder of Ideum and amateur vigneron. For the last decade, he has cultivated 150 vines in Corrales, New Mexico.The Tasting Table is Ideum's latest hardware product and joins a lineup of nearly a dozen large-format touch displays and table offerings. Ideum sells its touch tables directly and has sold these unique products in more than 48 countries worldwide. Like its other offerings, the table uses the best technical components and materials and is quality-built in the USA. It comes with a three-year warranty and is available worldwide.The Tasting Table is the first Ideum product bundled with a complete software package. With the cloud-based CMS, creating a tasting is simple. The package is complete and easy to set up and operate. A few Tasting Tables are now available for early adopters at a one-time price, including a software license without subscription fees for three years. Ideum plans to expand the Wine Experience software, adding sparkling wine and other new features in early 2025. Ideum is also exploring other tasting experiences, which will be announced next year. Larger quantities of the Tasting Table are in pre-production for release in early 2025. The Tasting Table and Wine Experience debuted at VARA Winery & Distilleries Nob Hill Tasting Room in Albuquerque, New Mexico. VARA was also involved in the final editing of the tasting wheel and the software experience. In addition to this unique pop-up experience, a permanent installation will be available at the New Mexico Wine Association’s new tasting room in Old Town Albuquerque later this fall.

Tasting Table + Wine Experience - Interactive Wine Tasting

