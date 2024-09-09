Submit Release
State Bar seizes El Monte immigration practice for a second time

(Subscription required) Following an interim order from the Los Angeles County Superior Court, the officials seized Elena Orizabal's business, known at Unity Immigration, on Aug. 29. Orizabal has a history of providing immigration and other legal services without proper licensing, according to the State Bar and despite a previous seizure, she resumed her unauthorized practice.

