Industry Experts to Lead Conversation on Present and Future of Artificial Intelligence at Columbus AI Week

Three-day event to spotlight city’s growing influence in the AI landscape, fostering connections among industry leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs

Columbus AI Week will explore AI’s promise, possibilities, challenges and innovation opportunities. AI Week is where innovation and opportunity meet.” — Summer Crenshaw; ETA CEO

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rise of generative artificial intelligence has created a 21st Century gold rush among information technology companies, entrepreneurs, civic leaders, early adopters and futurists. But those who are intrigued by this emergent technology won’t need to travel to traditional powerhouse tech hubs like Silicon Valley or Boston to have a chance at making an impact in the AI space.AI professionals, thought leaders and innovators across the country will gather for a three-day exploration of the future of artificial intelligence and related key issues when the Enterprise Technology Association and community partners present Columbus AI Week at Waters Edge in Hilliard, Ohio, on Sept. 17-19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.“Artificial intelligence is already transforming the world we live in, from the way we come up with ideas to the way we solve complex problems,” said Summer Crenshaw, co-founder of the Enterprise Technology Association. “Led by top minds in the field, the conversation during Columbus AI Week will explore AI’s promise, possibilities, challenges and innovation opportunities.”Columbus AI Week will feature a fast-paced agenda filled with panel discussions, workshops, networking opportunities, and keynote speeches by some of the foremost voices in the AI space. In addition, attendees can engage with special programs like the Startup Showcase, Women in Tech and AI Breakfast, and the “Builders and Problem Solvers” Hackathon, which includes low-code and no-code opportunities. Discussions and activities on each day of Columbus AI Week will highlight key AI issues:● Day One: Responsible AI and AI Readiness● Day Two: AI Leadership Summit; AI For Teams and Organizations● Day Three: AI Research, Innovation and EducationFeatured keynote speakers will include:● Dinesh Maheshwari, a humanist entrepreneur and startup adviser (alt-r, Blumind, Zinite) working to solve some of the world’s biggest AI problems. Maheshwari has spent his career on the cutting edge of information technology, dating all the way back to the revolution in multi-threaded multi-processor system revolution of the 80s. Maheshwari has worked on numerous tech startups, including three as a co-founder, and has served on seven startup boards of advisors. Maheshwari has been awarded 58 U.S. patents and has 23 more pending.● Maddie Bell, founder and CEO of Scheduler AI, a patented, award-winning AI company that helps businesses instantly book meetings with their best customers. Scheduler AI’s fully customizable, fully autonomous AI agents have set or saved over $3 million for customers by conversationally engaging with customers, qualifying them, booking meetings and managing meeting details.● Paul Baier, CEO and principal analyst at GAI Insights, an analyst firm helping AI leaders and their teams achieve business results with generative Al. Baier, who was recently named an executive fellow at Harvard Business School, is a seasoned software entrepreneur with two decades of experience, including five years as Vice President of Product at First Fuel Software, an enterprise AI company. He has co-authored two articles about enterprise AI for the Harvard Business Review.“Artificial intelligence is automating tasks that have traditionally been performed by humans, but it is a long way from replacing the human mind’s capacity for thoughtfulness, creativity, and innovation,” said Zack Huhn, ETA co-founder. “The conversations we have during Columbus AI Week will spark new ideas, new partnerships, and new opportunities to create more empowered people, teams, and organizations - in Columbus, OH and beyond."Other speakers include Doug McCollough, Color Coded Labs, The Beta District, Black Tech Columbus; Michelle Crandall, City of Hilliard; Jon Salisbury, Nexigen, Enterprise Technology Association; Payal Thakur, JobsOhio; and Mark Bryan, Future Today Institute. Full speaker bios are posted on the Columbus AI Week LinkedIn Page Columbus AI Week is free to attend. However, registration is required and space is limited. For more information and to register, visit www.columbusaiweek.com

