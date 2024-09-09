FDLE, Tampa PD, Clearwater PD announce arrests in Operations Oceanview Blues and One Stop Shop

September 9, 2024TAMPA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) today along with Attorney General Ashley Moody, Tampa Police Department and Clearwater Police Department, announced arrest results in two joint SAFE operations.said, “Fentanyl is the deadliest drug we have ever faced, and we are committed to aggressively getting this dangerous substance off our streets. It is no coincidence that Florida leads the nation in fentanyl seizures. Our office supported the implementation of SAFE grant funding last year to help law enforcement keep Floridians safe from illicit fentanyl—and today we are seeing this funding in action with the arrest of 25 members of a fentanyl ring in the Tampa Bay area. My office will continue to work diligently with our law enforcement partners to prosecute these cases and I want to thank Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida legislature for dedicating funds to these vital efforts.”said, “The arrests made in this operation are a testament to the partnerships of our agencies and to the effectiveness of Florida’s SAFE program in removing criminals and their deadly drugs off our streets. I want to thank Attorney General Ashley Moody for her leadership and partnership in these investigations.”The arrestees are:Jonathan Rivera, 36, of TampaDaniel Mendoza, 28, of TampaVictor George, Jr., 41, of LargoFrank Gutierrez, 32, of TampaJohn Holmes, Jr., 39, of ClearwaterPress Woods, 36, TampaJon German, 35, of TampaStanley Wright, 47, of ClearwaterChristopher Henderson, 37, of LargoAntonio Hayes, Jr., 34, of St. PetersburgJoshua Mote, 36, of TampaKyle Smith, 28, of LargoAlexander Cruz, 28, of OldsmarRobert Robison, 41, of LargoTristan Hilton, Jr., 34, of ClearwaterJermaine Thurman, of DunedinMichael Butler, 30, of ClearwaterJarvis Long, 43, of ClearwaterClaxton Boykin, 29, of ClearwaterAnthony Bascomb, 37, of ClearwaterBrandon Eastwood, 43, of ClearwaterCarolyn White, 54, of DunedinDanielle Carter, 25, of St. PetersburgLarry Carpenter, 34, of St. PetersburgReginald Boone, Jr., 25, of Palm Harbor



The suspects are charged with multiple drug-related crimes including trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, operating a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a 2-way communication device.



On September 5, agents with FDLE and officers with the Tampa Police Department and Clearwater Police Department served 13 arrest and search warrants in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. Large quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized. Also seized was approximately 250 pounds of pre-cursor ingredients that, combined with a narcotic, could have produced approximately one half-million counterfeit pills.



The case will be prosecuted by Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.



