Visit Philadelphia Refreshes Little Free(dom) Libraries for Hispanic Heritage Month, Plus More Ways to Celebrate

PHILADELPHIA – September 3, 2024 – To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Visit Philadelphia is updating the Little Free(dom) Library initiative by adding four new books by Hispanic authors to the libraries located around Philadelphia:

“Tito Puente, Mambo King” by Monica Brown

“How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents” by Julia Alvarez

“An African American and Latinx History of the United States” by Paul Ortiz

“The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros

The Little Free(dom) Library campaign is part of Visit Philadelphia’s In Pursuit of A More Perfect Union series which showcases Philadelphia as the premiere welcoming and inclusive destination in the U.S.

What’s next: Later this month, Visit Philadelphia is taking the activation out of market.

Beyond Visit Philadelphia’s initiatives, there are many ways to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month in Philadelphia. Officially running from September 15 through October 15, 2024, Hispanic Heritage Month brings city-wide celebrations highlighting Philly’s diverse Hispanic and Latino community. And with so much to do, the city gets an early start.

Philadelphia sees fiestas and festivals take over city blocks, with La Feria Del Bario kicking things off on September 8 in North Philly’s Centro de Oro neighborhood; parades hit the streets including the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway; and exhibitions and performances, like Arte y Pasion’s Hacia la Luz, light up galleries and stages.

And with scrumptious Dine Latino Restaurant Week meal deals on offer at some of Philly’s most delicious restaurants, there is no shortage of ways to see, taste and experience the rich culture.

Read on for the top ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Philadelphia for 2024 — and stay tuned for more.

Siempre Salsa Philly Presents Salsa & Bachata Dance Party at Love Park

Through September 27, 2024 (Fridays only)

1569 John F. Kennedy Boulevard

Calling all the salseros and bachateros to the floor! Dance your way into the weekend in front of an iconic Philadelphia landmark when Siempre Salsa Philly’s free open-air dance party takes over LOVE Park. The night kicks off with all-ages, all-dance levels salsa and bachata lessons beginning at 7 p.m., followed by group dancing soundtracked by some of Philly’s favorite DJs and salsa bands.

La Feria del Barrio

Sunday, September 8, 2024 | Noon-4:30 p.m.

North 5th Street between Huntingdon Street & Lehigh Avenue

The annual La Feria del Barrio is one of the biggest Latino arts and culture festivals in the Greater Philadelphia area. Now in its 40th year, the free festival takes place in the heart of North Philly in El Centro de Oro (“the Golden Block”). The event celebrates Philly’s Latino community through live music and dance performances, arts and craft vendors, community resources and family-friendly activities.

Alexis Duque: Los Dueños De Nada at Taller Puertorriqueño

September 13 – October 26, 2024

Taller Puertorriqueño, 2600 N. 5th Street

Alexis Duque trains his paintbrush and pencil on the people society tries to force to the margins — figuratively and often literally. Inspired by Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano’s poem Los Nadies, the Colombian-born, New York City-based artist places these so-called “nobodies” (men, women and children facing poverty and discrimination based on migration, ethnicity, class or identity) in the foreground. Taller Puertoriqueño brings the artist’s latest collection of paintings and works on paper to Philadelphia in his solo exhibition, Los Dueños De Nada.

Mexican Independence Day Festival

Sunday, September 15, 2024 | 2-8 p.m.

Where: Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Moving to Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest for 2024, the free Mexican Independence Day Festival is a fun-filled annual event featuring traditional Mexican artisan crafts, authentic music and dance, kids’ activities, food trucks, and more. The day’s highlight is the Grito de Independencia ceremony from the Consul of Mexico in Philadelphia, commemorating the beginning of the Mexican Independence movement.

Dine Latino Restaurant Week

September 15-21, 2024

Various restaurants throughout Philadelphia including Izlas Latin Cuisine, 2725 N. American Street

Dig into the richness of Latino culture this Hispanic Heritage Month during Dine Latino Restaurant Week. The twice-a-year initiative from the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrates the region’s Latino-owned restaurants with a delicious meal deal: Buy two dinner entrées from a participating restaurant and receive a free appetizer or dessert. In the past, the list of Dine Latino participating eateries has topped over 30 restaurants. Keep an eye on the official website for this year’s participating spots.

¡BAILAR en FDR! Salsa Class & Social Dance in FDR Park

Friday, September 27, 2024 | 7:30-11:30 p.m.

1500 Pattison Avenue

Tonight, we dance! Learn to dance salsa and bachata with old and new friends at this semimonthly dance class at FDR Park’s boathouse. After a one-hour lesson from an experienced dancer, show off your new moves at the social dance. Tickets are free, but advance registration is required.

Hacia la Luz at Rittenhouse Filmworks

September 27-29, 2024

219 W. Rittenhouse Street

For over 20 years, Philadelphia’s all-women, contemporary flamenco company has shined the spotlight on stories for and about women. Pasion y Arte’s newest work tells founder Elba Hevia y Vaca’s personal story of healing. Born and raised in Bolivia, Hevia de Vaca discovered her Andean indigenous roots later in life. She connected with this new side of herself, traveling and studying with Andean Shamans. Now through dance, Hevia de Vaca invites audiences to join her on her healing journey through the darkness and hacia la luz, or towards the light.

Annual Puerto Rican Day Parade on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Sunday, September 29, 2024 | Noon-6 p.m.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

¡Wepa! Thousands of spectators line the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for this annual parade and celebration of Latino culture. More than 1,500 marchers make their way down the Parkway each year, featuring traditional Latino music, dance performances, floats and more.

Peso Pluma at the Wells Fargo Center

Monday, September 30, 2024 | 8 p.m.

3601 S. Broad Street

Relative newcomer to música mexicana, Peso Pluma mixes elements from traditional Mexican music with heavy-hitting, modern trap production styles. The singer has already gained enormous success and multiple Billboard Top 200 hits, including El Belicón, Siempre Pendientes and AMG. Come prepared for a lively, high-energy night at the Wells Fargo Center with the charismatic singer. (Note: This is a rescheduled concert, originally slated for June.)

Cookbooks & Convos with The Sisterly Love Collective: Paola Velez Celebrates Bodega Bakes with Ashley Huston

Thursday, October 3, 2024 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Barnes & Noble, 1708 Chestnut Street

Step into the kitchen with some of your favorite chefs, restauranteurs and cookbook authors with the Sisterly Love Collective’s Cookbook & Convos series. Listen in as Paola Velez — the Dominican-American award-winning pastry chef-turned-Internet-sensation and founder of Bakers Against Racism (you may know her as @SmallOrchids on IG) — chats with Ashley Huston, the baker-and-chief behind Philly’s Dreamworld Bakes. The two discuss Velez’s new book. “Bodega Bakes”, an ode to the chef’s Bronx upbringing, Dominican culture and New York’s bodega culture.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration with the Free Library of Philadelphia

Saturday, October 12, 2024

Taller Puertorriqueno, Inc, 2600 N. 5th Street

The Free Library of Philadelphia partners with Taller Puertorriqueño and the Latin American Book Fair to mark Hispanic Heritage Month with festivities for all ages. The day starts off with family-friendly arts and crafts and special readings in Spanish and English of children’s books highlighting Latino culture. The celebration continues with a workshop celebrating Latin America’s long history of iconic poetry and the ways these poets and their words reverberate in contemporary works, here in Philadelphia and beyond.

El Mercado Cultural at Cherry Street Pier

Sunday, September 22, 2024 | Noon-5 p.m.

121 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Head to Penns Landing’s Cherry Street Pier for the September session of this Latin arts and crafts pop-up market for handmade goods and clothing, tasty food from the waterfront outposts of restauranteurs Dionicio Jiménez and Mariangeli Alicea Saez’s Cantina la Martina and La Placita, and other local creations. The market is free to attend, with pay-as-you-go food and merchandise available.

More Ways to Celebrate

Latino-Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia

Various locations including Casa Mexico, 1134 S. 9th Street’

Philadelphia’s vibrant, multiethnic and multiracial Latino population makes the city a hub for delicious Latin food. Award-winning Mexican restaurants, date-night Cuban bistros, family-owned Puerto Rican spots and pan-Latin hotspots bring life (and great tastes) to neighborhoods throughout the city. Residents and visitors can support Latino-owned restaurants while sampling authentic eats, including Mexican tacos at James Beard Award winner Cristina Martinez’s Casa Mexico, Central American street food at El Merkury and Argentine alfajores (think: traditional dulce de leche sandwich cookies) at Jezabel’s.

Latino-Owned Shops & Boutiques in Philadelphia

Various locations including Julia de Burgos Bookstore, 2600 N. 5th Street

Anyone looking to support the Latino community — or find the perfect gift — can discover artisan crafts, small-batch delicacies and more at one of the many Latino-owned shops, boutiques and galleries in the city. Pick up a new instrument (and maybe even catch a pop-up jam sesh) at Centro Musical, explore handcrafted and imported treasures at ChocoArte, or enjoy an art exhibition while you read works by Latino authors at Taller Puertorriqueño’s Julia de Burgos Bookstore.

Latino Public Art in Philadelphia

Various locations including Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, 1020 South Street

From ancient Mayan artifacts to contemporary crafts and paintings, Latino art thrives in Philadelphia. Reflect on immigrant experiences at South Philadelphia’s Aqui y Alla mural, marvel at intricate mosaics inside Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, or be wowed by remnants of the past inside Penn’s Museum’s Central American & Mexican Gallery. Check out our full guide to exploring Latino art in Philadelphia.

”Hispanic Voices” Video Series

Visit Philadelphia celebrates the city’s vibrant Hispanic and Latino community with “Hispanic Voices,” a TV spot defying Hispanic misconceptions and highlighting 35 Philly locals — spanning 10 different Latin cultures and a wide range of industries. “Hispanic Voices” explores the intersection of race, ethnicity and identity, and shows Philly off as a welcoming and inclusive place for all.

About Visit Philadelphia:

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.