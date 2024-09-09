Tis’ The (Eagles) Season

PHILADELPHIA, September 4, 2024—In just two days, the Eagles will take the field abroad for their highly anticipated home opener, marking the official kickoff of football season.

As we bid farewell to summer (boo) and embrace the excitement of the upcoming season (yay), Visit Philadelphia is showing its Eagles pride with a brand-new billboard celebrating the team as they gear up for opening day.

Beyond the excitement of tailgating at The Linc this fall, Philadelphia has an array of top-notch sports bars where fans can gather to cheer on the Birds. Keep reading to discover where to watch and support the Eagles this season.

Here are 21 places you can watch the Eagles play this season.

Chickie’s & Pete’s

Chickie’s and Pete’s is South Philly’s premier sports bar located steps from the Sports Complex. The South Philly location boasts three bars, a 14-foot television and the venue’s signature Crabfries®. Not near South Philly? No worries: You can also score those crave-worthy Crabfries at a number of other Chickie’s & Pete’s locations throughout Greater Philadelphia, including in Malvern, Upper Darby and Warrington.

Garage

Garage in East Passyunk features one of the largest canned beer selections in the city and multiple TVs to catch the game. Fans can also find Skee-Ball, a pool table and two pinball machines, along with a food cart with continuously rotating vendors. Garage’s other location in Fishtown has all that, too — plus a few more beers (400 in total) from which to choose. Cheers!

Sports & Social Philly



A new stadium-adjacent addition, this restaurant and gaming venue is located inside the Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia next to Citizens Bank Park. Highlights include 26 TVs for optimal viewing, and the ability to book private events like fantasy football draft parties. If you attend any game in person at the nearby Sports Complex, swing by for a post-game hang — then stay over at the opened-in-2021 hotel.

XFINITY Live! Philadelphia

XFINITY Live! Philadelphia might be the closest thing to watching a game live. Thanks to a 32-foot, $1 million Sony LED high-definition television, the Comcast SportsNet Ticker displaying the latest stats and scores, and a full-service bar and menu, fans can’t go wrong spending game day here. Just outside, find a 24-foot-tall LED video wall part of the XFINITY On Demand Theater.

Bar-Ly Chinatown

This Chinatown sports bar boasts 37 high-definition TVs and a monumental draft list featuring a rotating selection of 60 beers. Also check out the expansive menu of Asian American pub fare, including pizza, pho, bûn and rice platters.

Buffalo Billiards

Catch the game as you sink the eight-ball at Buffalo Billiards, outfitted with 17 high-definition TVs, eight Brunswick Gold Crown pool tables, four shuffleboard tables, Skee-Ball, foosball, video games and five dart boards.

Cavanaugh’s

The Samson Street spot serves classic bar favorites (think wings, burgers, and mac and cheese) and game day drink specials. Not in Center City? There are Cavanaugh’s locations in University City, Headhouse Square and on the Delaware River waterfront.

City Tap House

Steps from the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, City Tap House has one of the most extensive draft beer lists in the city, with more than 50 brews on tap, including many rare and sought-after beers. Translation: Customers do not go thirsty during the game. Find another City Tap House location in Logan Square.

City Works Eatery & Pour House

When you have shopping errands to run on game day, head to this expansive restaurant in King of Prussia Town Center that boasts 14 extra-large high-definition TVs and 90 beers on tap. There’s even a dog-friendly patio, where you can watch your favorite team while lounging next to the outdoor fireplace.

Craft Hall

Headed out to watch the game with your kids in tow? This all-ages (as long as it’s before 9 p.m.) bar — complete with a pirate ship playground —is the ideal spot. Your pup is also welcome at Unleashed, the venue’s dog park/beer garden, as well as at Puppy Porch, an outdoor dining area.

Fadó Irish Pub

Get a taste of Ireland in the heart of Center City at Fadó. Though patrons can catch sports of all kinds at the bar, soccer takes priority. It’s not unusual to find guests ordering a beer with breakfast while their favorite European team plays on the big screens.

Founding Fathers Sports Bar & Grill

Thanks to the baker’s dozen of TVs that line the walls, there isn’t a bad seat in the house at South Street’s Founding Fathers Sports Bar & Grill. An expansive list of craft beers and a menu full of “concessions,” sandwiches, wings and pizza add to the atmosphere.

Iron Abbey

A soccer destination in Horsham, this gastropub shows Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League and Serie A matches live. Fans have their choice of breakfast, lunch or dinner (depending on the time of the match), plus 20 rotating drafts.

Mac’s Tavern

Mac’s Tavern draws two kinds of fans: those of sports and those of the popular It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV comedy. The bar — part-owned by actors from the show — features four plasma TVs, a jukebox and a huge selection of draft and bottled beers to pair with the game.

McGillin’s Old Ale House

Since before the Civil War, McGillin’s Old Ale House has been serving up cold beer, solid bar food and friendly service. Situated on a tiny alley not far from City Hall, McGillin’s offers a relaxed spot to enjoy dinner and drinks during the game in the city’s oldest continuously operating pub.

Misconduct Tavern

Featuring upscale pub fare, an extensive beer list and plenty of TVs, Misconduct Tavern is a top spot for sports in Center City. Take a seat at the bar to find prime viewpoints of the TVs, friendly bartenders and specials during major sporting events. A second location near Logan Square features outdoor seating, 12 beers on tap and more than 50 bottled varieties. And a new University City outpost is even more convenient for sports-obsessed area college students.

New Wave Café

New Wave Café is where Queen Village locals come to catch the game, play a round of pool and throw darts in the back of the laid-back bar. Each day of the week brings a special to score too, like Tacos & Tequila Tuesdays and Wine Wednesdays.

Paddy Whacks Irish Sports Pub

At Paddy Whacks Irish Sports Pub, a handful of TVs await fans who want to catch the big game and enjoy a sudsy pint along with it. Classic Irish foods are also available throughout the week, including fish and chips and shepherd’s pie. In addition to the Headhouse Square location, Paddy Whacks also operates in Northeast Philadelphia.

P.J. Whelihan’s Pub + Restaurant

If you’re looking to watch a game somewhere outside Philadelphia proper, chances are you’re near one of these hot-wing-centric sports bars. In addition to numerous suburban locations, P.J. Whelihan’s also has stands at Citizens Bank Park and Subaru Park.

Tradesman’s and Brü Craft & Wurst

These adjacent spots bars call to fans on game day. Tradesman’s has a 10-foot media wall and two levels for sports fans to watch the game, as well as a huge menu of hearty eats and an extensive whiskey list. And Brü Craft & Wurst — located right next door — offers special outdoor seating on certain game days.

Wicked Wolf

Sports pub meets party club at this trendy spot in Center City. Catch the big game (any big game, really) on an enormous 12-foot by 4-foot centerpiece LED screen, or one of the other 28 TVs spread over three floors. Between breaks in the action, expect DJ sets, confetti cannons and a party-like atmosphere — win, lose or draw.

