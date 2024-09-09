SCDCA to Assist Consumers in Understanding Electric Bills and Recent Changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Billing changes are now underway for many South Carolina residential electric customers. Two of the state’s energy providers recently increased electric rates and an additional provider is seeking approval for an increase. With these changes, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) wants to ensure consumers understand their electric utility bill.

As the state’s consumer advocate, the Department intervened in the Duke Energy Carolinas and Dominion Energy electric rate cases earlier this year. The Public Service Commission recently finalized orders for both cases and the companies are implementing higher rates. Duke Energy Carolinas began charging an electric rate on August 1st that it says is an 8.7% increase for the typical residential customer. Dominion Energy’s electric rate increased 11.40% for the typical residential customer this month. Santee Cooper has also proposed a rate increase of 8.7% for residential customers that, if approved by its board, would take effect in April 2025.

To help consumers understand these changes and better read their utility bill, SCDCA will hold a free webinar “Understanding Your Electric Bill” Wednesday, September 11 at 10:30 AM. The presentation will walk consumers through utility bill examples, explain different types of rates and charges, and provide an overview of what to do if you find an error on your bill. Register here to watch/listen from any computer or smartphone.

For more information on the work of SCDCA’s Advocacy Division or for tips on how consumers can get involved when utilities seek to raise rates visit consumer.sc.gov/news/advocacy.

