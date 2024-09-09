Peloton Consulting Group Wins Prestigious 2024 Oracle Partner Award for Business Impact in North America Applications

Recognition highlights Peloton's commitment to delivering exceptional client value and leading digital transformation for customers worldwide.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peloton Consulting Group is proud to announce its selection as the 2024 Oracle Partner Award winner in the North America Applications Business Impact category. This prestigious recognition underscores Peloton's dedication to delivering impactful customer experiences and creating substantial business value through Oracle's cloud technology.The Business Impact Award honors partners who have developed and executed innovative solutions to address critical customer challenges. It recognizes excellence in leveraging Oracle's technology, products, and services to build thriving businesses across specific solution areas, industry verticals, or customer segments.“We are honored to receive the 2024 Oracle Business Impact award, a testament to our team’s commitment to lead digital transformation and deliver value to our clients. Our strategic and growing alliance with Oracle, coupled with our expertise in Oracle Cloud Applications and Infrastructure, enables us to help customers streamline operations, reduce costs, and drive profitable growth. I am incredibly proud of our Peloton team’s passion and commitment to lead organizations in achieving their digital transformation goals and advancing their business growth,” said Guy F. Daniello, CEO and Founder of Peloton Consulting Group.Peloton's success is rooted in consistently delivering high-quality services and significant business impact to customers across North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The company's strategic alliance with Oracle is built on a shared commitment to driving results and helping customers achieve their digital transformation goals.A prime example of Peloton's impact is its partnership with a leading US poultry, pet, and animal nutritional products supplier. Peloton led a comprehensive implementation of Oracle Cloud ERP and SCM, consolidating legacy systems into a unified Oracle Cloud platform. This transformation resulted in:• Annual savings of thousands of work hours• Support for expansion across 90+ production plants• 30% reduction in IT maintenance costs and administrative expenses• 50% reduction in month-end close time• 18% increase in operational efficiencyPeloton continues its partnership with this leading company, modernizing Third-Party Logistics (3PL), optimizing additional production plants and warehouses across the enterprise by leveraging Oracle Cloud.Peloton Consulting Group's recognition, selected from thousands of Oracle partners, highlights the transformative impact it has on its clients, enabling them to achieve meaningful change and deliver substantial ROI through innovative Oracle solutions.About Us: Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how. We make digital transformation a reality by leveraging Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further, faster. That is the Peloton way! www.pelotongroup.com

