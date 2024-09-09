Governor Hochul Increases Patrols and Urges Drivers to Slow Down as Speed Awareness Week Begins

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that law enforcement agencies throughout New York State will increase patrols from September 9 to 14 to target speeding, which is one of the most dangerous driving offenses. Speed Awareness Week is a high-visibility enforcement campaign, supported by funding from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee to stop speeding and prevent avoidable crashes caused by unsafe speed.

“Speeding is illegal and the results are dangerous and until all drivers abide by the law, campaigns like this are necessary,” Governor Hochul said. “Safe driving is not just about following the rules—it’s about protecting the lives of every individual on our roads. By increasing patrols and focusing on speeding, we are taking a proactive step to ensure that our streets are safer for everyone. This Speed Awareness Week, let’s commit to driving responsibly and making our communities safer. Every ticket issued is a reminder: your speed matters, and your safety is our priority.”

According to data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research (ITSMR) at the University at Albany's Rockefeller College, the rate of crashes where unsafe speed was a contributing factor has gone down since 2022; however, the rate of individuals killed or injured has increased. In 2022, there were 34,658 crashes in New York, with 18,153 killed or injured, compared to 33,844 crashes and 18,833 killed or injured in 2023.

Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, "It is everyone’s responsibility to obey the law and drive at safe speeds. Speeding is completely avoidable yet has become part of normal driving behavior and this campaign intends to serve as a reminder of just how dangerous it is, and to hold speeders accountable."

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Speeding is a dangerous behavior that needlessly results in multiple deaths and serious injuries every year. We urge all drivers to remain attentive, follow the speed limit and do their part to reduce speed related crashes. The New York State Police will continue to work side by side with our law enforcement partners to sustain these imperative traffic safety efforts.”

Delaware County Sheriff and President of the NYS Sheriffs’ Association Craig DuMond said, “Speeding will not only cost you a fine and points on your license, but it makes it more likely that you will be injured or killed in a crash. Those few seconds you save by speeding are not worth the tickets or crashes. The Sheriffs of New York want you to be safe on the roadways, and one of the easiest ways to do that is to obey the speed limit.”

City of Batavia Police Chief and President of the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police Shawn Heubusch said, "For the upcoming Speed Awareness Week, I want to remind everyone that speed limits are set for a reason—your safety and the safety of others. As the President of the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police, I urge you to stay within the speed limits, stay alert, and make the roads across New York State safer for everyone. Let’s work together to reduce accidents and save lives. Slow down and drive responsibly."

Last year, during Speed Awareness Week campaigns in June and August combined, law enforcement throughout the state issued 27,372 tickets for speeding, 2,738 tickets for alcohol- or drug-impaired driving, 4,545 tickets for distracted driving, and more than 80,000 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations.

Data shows fatal crashes in New York caused by unsafe speed increase during the summer and fall months with the highest totals in June through October. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), speeding causes:

Greater potential for loss of vehicle control;

Reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment;

Increased stopping distance after the driver perceives a danger;

Increased degree of crash severity leading to more severe injuries; and,

Increased fuel consumption/cost.

About GTSC

Combined with education and enforcement campaigns, GTSC coordinates various traffic safety activities throughout the year, and supports ongoing initiatives to improve pedestrian, motorcycle and bicycle safety. The GTSC also sponsors critical training for law enforcement, provides resources for teen drivers and their parents, and promotes seatbelt use statewide.

For more information about traffic safety in New York State, please visit the GTSC website.