Leaders from Google Cloud and Thrive Consulting Group Join the EWF Board of Advisors

Claire Shields Marina Kaganovich

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Executive Women's Forum (EWF) , a Diversified Search Group Company , has added two members to the EWF Board of Advisors, a network of highly influential female thought leaders that guide and lead the EWF in their mission to build woman leaders in Information Security, IT Risk Management, and Privacy.The EWF is excited to welcome Marina Kaganovich, AMERS Financial Services Executive Trust Lead at Google Cloud Office of the CISO, and Claire Shields, Senior Consultant and Executive Coach at Thrive Consulting Group.Marina supports Google Cloud’s financial services customers in the Americas by fostering meaningful relationships with CISOs and CxOs throughout their cloud journey and providing guidance on key areas impacting their strategic digital transformation initiatives with a focus on cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, risk management, governance and oversight.As a Board member, Marina looks forward to collaborating with passionate leaders: "I’m an avid proponent of the EWF’s efforts to elevate women by amplifying their voices and providing empowerment through networking and career development and have seen firsthand how impactful these relationships can be. I’m eager to contribute my time and experience to the Board and to help identify opportunities to collaborate particularly in the cybersecurity and AI space, which is already impacting multiple facets of our personal and professional lives. I strive to uplift and empower and look forward to collaborating with passionate leaders across industries."Claire is a strategic and innovative business executive with extensive experience in delivering technology services and solutions in the B2B global marketplace. She has led global organizations at Fortune 500 companies through business transformation initiatives to deliver successful business outcomes, guided project teams through the business challenges of digital disruption, and partnered with leaders with skills to embrace change and drive innovation.Claire is excited to apply her professional expertise to EWF’s mission: “I am both excited and honored to accept a position on the Board of the Executive Women’s Forum. For more than two decades, this esteemed organization has been instrumental in propelling women leaders in the technology sector. With my extensive executive background in the global technology industry, I am keen to apply my professional expertise to further EWF's mission of ensuring sustained advancement and triumph for women in leadership roles.”Marina and Claire are joining Board members from IBM, Target, EY, Liberty Mutual, Microsoft, EY, Protect AI, Carnegie Melon University, and more. To meet the EWF Board of Advisors visit the EWF Website # # #Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum (EWF), a Diversified Search Group company, is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in cybersecurity, IT risk management, governance, risk, compliance, and privacy. EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their careers. For more information, visit http://www.ewf-usa.com

