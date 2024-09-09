Official Visit of His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei Darulssalam, 10 to 14 September 2024

His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office of Brunei Darussalam, will make an official visit to Singapore from 10 to 14 September 2024 at the invitation of Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. His Royal Highness is leading a delegation to Singapore for the 10th Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders’ Programme (YLP), which is co-chaired by His Royal Highness and PM. Launched in 2013, the YLP is a key platform for young Singaporean and Bruneian leaders to build bilateral ties and explore new areas of cooperation.

His Royal Highness will be accompanied by Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah, and their children, His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad Aiman, and Her Royal Highness Princess Faathimah Az-Zahraa’ Raihaanul Bolkiah. Other members of the Brunei delegation include Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Defence II Pehin Halbi Yussof, Minister of Development Dato Juanda Rashid, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications Dato Shamhary Mustapha, and senior officials from the Brunei Prime Minister’s Office, Brunei Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Brunei Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, and Brunei Ministry of Education.

During the YLP, Their Royal Highnesses will be separately hosted by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, PM and Mrs Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Madam Ho Ching, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, and other Ministers. His Royal Highness will also visit Sentosa Island, JTC Summit, Temasek Polytechnic, and the Centre of Excellence for Soldier Performance to discuss potential areas of bilateral cooperation.

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

SINGAPORE

9 SEPTEMBER 2024