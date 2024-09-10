FORMER DISNEY & GOOGLE EXEC, RENOWNED THOUGHT-LEADING DEI CHAMPION, JULIE ANN CROMMETT, DEBUTS “YOU GOT MOXIE!” PODCAST

YOU GOT MOXIE! - Podcast Julie Ann Crommett - Headshot Episode 1 - You Got Moxie! Podcast Image Episode 2 - You Got Moxie! Podcast Image Episode 3 - You Got Moxie! Podcast Image

UNPACKING THE “HOW” OF TRANSFORMATIVE CHANGE - Weekly Episodes Feature a Wide Guest Slate from Entertainment, Tech, Academia, Business and Beyond

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Julie Ann Crommett, an innovative thought-leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), former Disney and Google Executive, and the Founder & CEO of Collective Moxie , has launched an all-new podcast, “ You Got Moxie! ” The weekly series, now available on major podcast platforms, features in-depth conversations with some of today's most compelling voices across a diverse array of industries, including entertainment, tech, academia, business, as they explore the actionable steps and strategies behind making meaningful change.In each episode, Crommett, a seasoned DEI advisor to top corporations and former Disney and Google executive, delves into real stories and insights from changemakers who are driving impact in their fields. The series offers listeners a fresh perspective on pivotal moments, lessons learned and the importance of collaboration and community.“You Got Moxie!” debuted Sept. 4 with its first episode “You Got Revolution!,” featuring award-winning host, producer, writer, and public speaker Baratunde Thurston. The podcast continues weekly with the following schedule of guests:Sept 11 - Episode 2 - “You Got Freedom!”Guest: Vanessa Roanhorse, CEO of Roanhorse ConsultingSept 18 - Episode 3 - “You Got Spark!”Guest: Daisy Auger-Dominguez, Leader, Author, Speaker on Future Readying WorkforcesSept 25 - Episode 4 - “You Got Catalyst!”Guest: Jeanell English, Entertainment Executive and Co-Founder of Elizabeth & MinnieOct 2 - Episode 5 - “You Got Data!”Guests: Katherine Peiper, Program Director for the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative and Stacy Smith, Associate Professor of Communications and Founder of the Annenberg Inclusion InitiativeOct 9 - Episode 6 - You Got Wonder!”Guest: Carlos Lopez Estrada, Filmmaker and ProducerOct 16 - Episode 7 - “You Got Story Magic!”Guest: Franklin Leonard, Founder and Creator of The Black ListOct 23 - Episode 8 -“You Got Tech Magic!”Guest: Danielle Feinberg, Director of Photography for Lighting at Pixar Animation StudiosOct 30 - Episode 9 - “You Got Trailblazing!”Guest: Kamala Avila-Salmon, Founder & CEO, Kas Kas Productions/Former Head of Inclusive Content at LionsgateNov 6 - Episode 10 - “You Got Community [or Gold]!”Guest: Bing Chen, Global Leader & Community Advocate, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Gold HouseAbout Julie Ann Crommett:Julie Ann Crommett (she/her/ella) has been a leader in DEI for 15 years, driving systemic change across various industries including media, entertainment and tech. As Founder and CEO of Collective Moxie, she works with organizations and artists to revolutionize DEI strategies. Previously, Crommett was vice president of multicultural audience engagement at The Walt Disney Studios, contributing to films like ENCANTO, SOUL, COCO, BLACK PANTHER, RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON, and WEST SIDE STORY as well as launching the critically acclaimed Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator, an industry-leading program guaranteeing up to six directors from underrepresented backgrounds the opportunity to produce a short film for Disney+. Julie Ann was also instrumental in Disney's library review process, and, in partnership with Disney CEO Bob Iger, she launched and co-chaired the company's first-ever Creative Inclusion Council. She also worked at Google, spearheading DEI efforts in Latin America, and started her DEI career at NBC Universal.A thought leader in this space, Julie Ann has won numerous awards and been featured in leading publications, and creative projects using her DEI framework have conservatively garnered over $3B at the box office. She is a member of BAFTA, the Producers Guild of America, and serves on the boards of Women in Animation (WIA), Hispanic Federation, and the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta. She is an adjunct professor at Georgia Tech and previously taught at Columbia University’s MFA film program. A Harvard graduate, she is a proud Puerto Rican and Cuban American, and lives in Atlanta.About Collective Moxie:Collective Moxie is a creative consulting agency specializing in using storytelling to drive sustainable change through diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategies. Collective Moxie is a creative consulting agency specializing in using storytelling to drive sustainable change through diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategies. Founded by Julie Ann Crommett, the agency collaborates with organizations across industries to revolutionize both creative and business strategies, helping them authentically connect with audiences and foster inclusive, equitable workplaces. By addressing bias in operational systems, embedding inclusive thinking, and fostering community collaboration, Collective Moxie transforms organizational culture while delivering billion-dollar results. The agency's unique approach emphasizes creativity and joy as powerful catalysts for meaningful, lasting change. For more information, visit www.collectivemoxie.com

