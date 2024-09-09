Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, September 9, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of September 9 include the following:

Monday, September 9 at 9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Forum on Combating Antisemitism in Higher Education, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, September 10 at 4:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will join the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce for a Florence Family YMCA Youth Employment Spotlight, 1700 S. Rutherford, Florence, S.C.

Wednesday, September 11 at 8:20 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 Morning of Remembrance Ceremony, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia S.C.

Thursday, September 12 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the 2024 Workforce Development Symposium, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, September 12 at 12:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Leadership Alliance for a More Perfect Union National Summit, The St. Regis, 923 Black Lives Matter Plaza, Washington, D.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for September 3, 2024, included:

Tuesday, September 3

6:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, September 4

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

11:30 AM: Agency meeting.

11:45 AM: Policy meeting.

12:00 AM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Curwood Chappell, The Front Porch, 3072 Lancaster Highway, Richburg, S.C.

Thursday, September 5

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 2024 Governor’s Annual Summit on Veterans’ Affairs, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:45 PM: Policy meeting.

2:15 PM: Agency meeting.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for H. 4617, Xylazine, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:45 PM: Policy meeting.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Seema Shrivastava, The Palmetto Club, 1231 Sumter Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, September 6

3:00 PM: Policy call.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.