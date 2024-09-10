11 Attorneys From MKFM, a Wheaton Family Law Firm, Recognized by Best Lawyers for 2025

MKFM Lawyers Named Best Lawyers for 2025

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC, a firm with a 75-year history of excellence, is pleased to announce that 11 of the firm’s attorneys have received the distinction of being among the Best Lawyers in America for 2025. Partner Attorneys Lynn M. Mirabella, George S. Frederick, Henry D. Kass, Lindsay C. Stella and Joshua D. Bedwell have all received recognition as Best Lawyers. Additionally, The Honorable John W. Demling, Britni L. Bartik, and Todd D. Scalzo have been named Best Lawyers. Megan C. Harris, Kira N. Albrecht and Jacqueline M. Mazur have been named Ones to Watch for 2025.

Partner Lynn Mirabella has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2019 for her remarkable work in family law. As a certified Guardian ad Litem and Child’s Representative, Attorney Mirabella offers her skillset exclusively to clients in family law cases throughout the Chicagoland area.

Partner George Frederick has been honored by Best Lawyers for the second consecutive year. He was recognized for his work in family law. Attorney Frederick also represents employees affected by discrimination, sexual harassment, unpaid wages, and wrongful termination.

Partner Henry D. Kass has again been selected as a recipient of the Best Lawyers award. He provides representation in legal matters related to domestic relations, guardianship, and criminal law. Attorney Kass has experience trying both jury and bench trials.

Partner Lindsay Stella joined MKFM 13 years ago and has earned numerous accolades throughout her career, including recognition by Best Lawyers in 2025. Attorney Stella handles a diverse caseload, including divorces involving multi-million-dollar estates.

Partner Joshua D. Bedwell has been recognized by Best Lawyers in the field of family law since 2022. Attorney Bedwell has been practicing law for over a decade, focusing his craft on divorce, property division, alimony, and child custody.

For the second year, The Honorable John W. Demling receives recognition by Best Lawyers, Attorney Demling has 21 years of experience as a prior Associate Judge for DuPage County’s Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Court.

Family law attorney Britni L. Bartik has received the 2025 Best Lawyers award for her dedication to serving clients in family law matters. Attorney Bartik takes a goal-oriented approach to her cases and prioritizes communication with her clients.

With 20 years of legal experience, Attorney Todd Scalzo has been recognized by Best Lawyers for 2025. Attorney Scalzo primarily focuses on cases involving divorce, paternity, child support, and other family law matters.

Attorney Megan C. Harris, who has been with MKFM for over 10 years, was named on the Best Lawyers Ones to Watch list. She focuses her work on family law, as well as being a court-appointed Guardian Ad Litem in DuPage County. Attorney Harris is passionate about protecting the rights of Illinois children.

Best Lawyers has also named Attorney Kira Albrecht a One to Watch, a distinction she has earned on three separate occasions. She has been practicing with the firm since 2020, dedicating her work to family law and civil appellate litigation.

Jacqueline M. Mazur has earned recognition from Best Lawyers as a recipient of the Ones to Watch award for 2025. Joining the firm nearly five years ago, Attorney Mazur brings valuable experience in complex financial issues related to divorce.

About Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC

MKFM Law is a prominent law firm in Illinois, serving numerous counties throughout the state since 1949. Our staff’s combined 200 years of legal experience greatly benefits clients who need to address legal issues such as divorce, child custody, alimony, employment law, probate, criminal law, and more.

Learn more about our firm by visiting https://www.mkfmlaw.com/. Contact our firm today by calling 630-665-7300.

