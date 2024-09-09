New Joint Use Elementary and High School Locations Selected in East Regina

CANADA, September 9 - Released on September 9, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan, in collaboration with the City of Regina, is pleased to announce that locations for the new joint-use elementary and high school in The Towns neighbourhood in east Regina have been identified. This milestone marks significant progress in the planning of the new facilities, which will serve both the Regina Public and Regina Catholic School Divisions.

Planning for the new schools highlights the government's commitment to fostering educational opportunities in rapidly growing communities and providing a modern and collaborative learning environment for both Public and Catholic students.

"This is an exciting time for east Regina as we take this significant step toward building new schools that will serve our students in elementary and high school," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "These projects represent our commitment to providing quality education and modern learning environments for our children to succeed. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the City of Regina, the school divisions and the community to bring these schools to life and to support the growing needs of our communities."

The joint-use elementary school is set to accommodate a combined total of 1,400 students, with 800 spots allocated for the Public school and 600 for the Catholic school. The high school will be in the same neighbourhood and is being designed to accommodate up to 2,000 students.

The school builds will provide 180 additional child care spaces. The allocation of spaces between the elementary and high schools is still being determined.

"We are excited to announce the location for the new joint-use schools in east Regina," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. "It is because of a strong and growing economy that we are able to make these investments in education that lay the groundwork for future generations to learn, grow and thrive."

"The progress on these new joint-use school projects is an exciting development for the growing community of The Towns," MLA for Regina Wascana Plains Christine Tell said. "With the addition of resources like a child care centre, these facilities will play a crucial role in supporting both our children's educational growth and the wellbeing of their families."

"I would like to express our deep gratitude to the Government of Saskatchewan for this historic investment in education for our growing city," Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said. "Today's announcement of the new joint-use elementary and high school sites in east Regina is a testament to what we can accomplish for residents when we work together in partnership and collaboration."

"As we began the 2024-25 school year with continued increased growth, this is very welcome news," Regina Catholic School Division's Board of Trustees Chair Shauna Weninger said. "We know our partners at the Government of Saskatchewan, the City of Regina and Regina Public Schools understand the need for these two schools. We look forward to the days we cut the ribbons to celebrate the openings of these two future schools."

"As enrolment grows, Regina Public Schools families will welcome this announcement," Regina Board of Education Chairperson Sarah Cummings Truszkowski said. "A new elementary and a new high school in The Towns will benefit public education in south east Regina."

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.6 billion toward school infrastructure projects, including 69 new schools and 32 major renovation projects with an additional seven projects approved through the Minor Capital Renewal Program.

