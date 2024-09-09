National Telecommuting Institute, NTI, Thanks Government for Supporting Affordable Housing for People with Disabilities

MA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you are a person with disabilities, you may soon have a better chance at finding affordable housing thanks to new grants provided by the Federal Government to build multifamily developments across 18 states.

The grants, totaling $138.5 million, will be distributed among California, Ohio, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Indiana, Nebraska, Texas, Minnesota, Washington, Michigan, Kentucky, Utah, and Oregon.

“Under the Biden-Harris administration, we are committed to removing barriers to housing and ensuring that everyone has access to an accessible, quality, and affordable home that meets their needs,” said Adrianne Todman, the Housing Agency’s Acting Secretary.

This funding will allow these states to renovate or build multifamily homes, develop strategies to refer individuals to housing options, or to provide rental assistance. The project is expected to result in more than 3,000 new housing units. These grants are part of the Section 811 Project Rental Association for People with Disabilities program.

“We know that Americans with disabilities often face challenges in finding affordable and accessible homes.” said Alan Hubbard, NTI’s President and COO. “This program should make it easier for some to find a place to call home.”

According to HUD’s 2023 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report, 31% of people experiencing homelessness have a disability.

For more than 25 years, NTI has been supporting Americans with disabilities and their family caregivers through training programs and work-at-home job opportunities. For more information, visit www.NTIcentral.org.

