Saniflow Corp.'s "U-Flow" Hand Dryer wins 'Best Design' Recognition at the 2024 iF Design Awards

The U-Flow: iF 2024 Design Award Winner Hands Through Technology Discover the power of design with U-Flow

Winning the award for its innovative "U-shaped" design and hands-through technology, the U-flow hand dryer from Saniflow is set to take the industry by storm.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saniflow Corp., a leading manufacturer, designer, and distributor of hand dryers and baby changing stations in North America, is proud to announce that its innovative U-Flow® Hand Dryer has been awarded the coveted 2024 iF Design Award. The iF Design Award is one of the most prestigious awards within its industry in the world, recognizing excellence in design across various categories. This year, over 10,800 entries were submitted from 72 countries, making the competition extremely competitive.

Saniflow Corp.'s U-Flow® Hand Dryer was selected by a panel of international design experts for its exceptional ergonomic and modern design. The unique "U" shape of the dryer offers a completely redefined hand-drying experience, providing maximum comfort, hygiene, and speed. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the U-Flow® Hand Dryer is also designed for optimal performance and durability. Its innovative Plug-in technology allows for quick and easy installation or replacement, making it a convenient choice for commercial facilities.

"We are thrilled to receive the iF Design Award for our U-Flow® Hand Dryer, it's truly a testament to what we strive for here at Saniflow which is innovation, efficiency, and sustainability within our products." said Samantha Layedra, the Project Coordinator at Saniflow Corp. "This recognition also shows our commitment to producing high-quality products with a modern design that enhance the user experience."

The iF Design Award is a significant achievement for Saniflow Corp., further solidifying its position as a leader in the commercial hand dryer industry.

About Saniflow Corp.

Saniflow Corp. is a leading manufacturer, designer, and distributor of modern style hand dryers and baby changing stations in North America. With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability. Saniflow Corp. offers a wide range of products that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing while continuing its commitment to meet the needs of today's environmentally conscious consumers. For more information, please visit https://www.saniflowcorp.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.