MPD Arrests Man for Multiple Business Burglaries and Stolen Auto Offense

The Metropolitan Police announces the arrest of a suspect in multiple burglaries and an auto theft offense.

On Thursday, August 15, 2024, at approximately 3:00 a.m., two suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property and then left the scene. CCN: 24124966

On Wednesday, September 4, 2024, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF), located and arrested 30-year-old Tajuan Lee, of Northwest. Lee was wanted pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for Burglary Two. Additionally, Lee was charged with the offenses listed below.

Burglary Two:

On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24125051

On Thursday, August 15, 2024, at approximately 3:36 a.m. in the 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24124964

On Friday, August 16, 2024, at approximately 4:19 a.m. in the 400 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 24125533

On Friday, August 16, 2024, at approximately 5:18 a.m. in the 6100 block of Blair Road, Northwest. CCN: 24125651

Theft One Stolen Auto:

On Tuesday, May 24, 2024, at approximately 3:02 a.m. at the intersection of Missouri Avenue and 3rd Street, Northwest. CCN: 24077949

The offense in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue Northwest remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of the offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###