3 Birds Bioremediation Spearheads Philanthropy Efforts to Support Orphaned and Rescued Children

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3 Birds Bioremediation, a local biohazard cleanup company , is extending its ongoing philanthropy efforts of supporting vulnerable children on the Texas border. Currently, the company is collecting essential items to benefit an orphanage thrift store that serves 29 children, many of whom have been rescued from dangerous situations, including sex trafficking cartel rings.The orphanage, which houses children of all ages, is in desperate need of everyday essentials. Currently, the most pressing needs are for beds, linens, and blankets, as many of the children are without proper sleeping arrangements. 3 Birds Bioremediation is gathering these items while also saving funds for their upcoming Christmas drive, which aims to bring holiday joy to these kids by providing items such as toothbrushes, pajamas, and much-needed care and hygiene items for children aged infant to teen.Urgent Needs Include:Basic hygiene items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, and sanitary napkins.Bulk food items such as breakfast cereal, formula (Nido), diapers of all sizes, and essential pantry staples like rice, beans, pasta, and peanut butter.School supplies including pens, pencils, notebooks, and backpacks to ensure the children can succeed in their education.Clothing essentials like underwear in all sizes and pajamas for children of all ages.With multiple babies and teen girls recovering from trauma, the need is more critical than ever. The company is asking for the community's help to fulfill these urgent requests and bring comfort and stability to these children."We've always believed that our role in the community is not just about biohazard cleanup—it's about cleaning up lives," said Karen Lewis, owner of 3 Birds Bioremediation. "These children deserve to feel safe, cared for, and loved, and we hope the community will come together to make sure they have the essentials they need, especially with the holiday season approaching."How You Can Help: Donations of physical goods can be picked up by the 3 Birds Bioremediation team throughout the Houston and Austin metro areas. If you are outside of the pick-up area, donations can be mailed to 805 Jackson Rd, Bellville TX 77418. Every donation, no matter how small, helps restore hope for these young lives.About 3 Birds Bioremediation3 Birds Bioremediation specializes in biohazard cleanup in across Texas, including trauma scenes, hoarding situations, and hazardous material cleanup . Committed to giving back, the company regularly engages in philanthropy efforts aimed at supporting the most vulnerable members of the community.

