YEB Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Build Dream Team of Industry Experts

Top Left to Right: Rob Price, Stacey Ryan, Elliot Schiffer, Hali Hill

New Executives to Propel YEB’s Mission of Enriching Youth Through Creative, Athletic, and Academic Adventures

CEO of YEB, Justin Hoeveler said, "It is remarkable to see the talent that we've added to the YEB platform. These are high-character, world-class leaders who are driving real outcomes while accelerating our ability to execute our mission of helping as many kids as possible discover and develop their passions.Youth Enrichment Brands' portfolio includes more than 1,000 locations, operating in all 50 states and 20 countries worldwide. With the new leadership team in place, YEB plans to accelerate growth adding over 100 new locations annually across their brands and double its reach from 1 million children served annually to 2 million in the next five years.Rob Price has been promoted to Chief Customer Officer for YEB. Most recently, he served for 7 years as President and CEO of School of Rock. With a distinguished career in customer experience and engagement, Rob will now oversee marketing and communications strategies across all YEB brands. Rob’s track record of helping to build great brands based on exceptional customer experience aligns perfectly with YEB’s ambitious growth objectives.“Each of YEB’s brands delivers life-changing experiences. Growing our global community of customers, partners, and franchisees is a thrilling opportunity,” said Price. “Unlocking the platform benefits of all the brands together is even more exciting.”Stacey Ryan succeeds Rob Price as the new Brand President of School of Rock and brings a wealth of experience in both education and youth programming. Her leadership of both franchised and company-owned operations helped propel School of Rock to record levels of franchisee, customer, and employee satisfaction. Under Stacey’s leadership, School of Rock will continue to expand its global footprint, curriculum differentiation, and franchisee engagement.“I am honored and humbled to step into this role and build upon the incredible work of the School of Rock community. Our mission to inspire and transform lives through music education is something I take great pride in, and I’m excited to collaborate with our talented franchisees and educators to expand our reach and positively impact even more students around the world,” said Ryan.Elliot Schiffer joins as the new Chief Development Officer, further strengthening the leadership team at YEB. Elliot started his career in franchise development at SmashburgerSmashburger, helping to grow the company from 80 to 350 locations. As CEO of Mici Italian, he helped the brand more than double in size and launch their national franchise program. Under his leadership, YEB will grow its footprint of successful units and actively recruit the world’s best franchisees.“Our mission at YEB is to make a difference in the lives of children. We’ve assembled a group of world-class brands across youth enrichment - in music, sports, and swimming. We’ve built a leadership team that has a unique combination of talent and shared purpose. We’ve recruited franchisees and coaches who understand that they are both building a business enterprise and caring for the next generation of children. Because of this alignment, the future of both YEB and the children it serves are bright.” said Schiffer.Hali Hill joins the YEB leadership team in the role of General Counsel. Hali started her career as an intellectual property attorney at the international law firm Jones Day. Her in-house legal roles included Inspire Brands, Intuit Mailchimp, and ServiceMaster Brands. Hali will assist with the YEB platform’s dedication to safety and fun for all children, further reinforce YEB business units’ commitments to franchisees and partners, and support inorganic growth opportunities.“Our employees, operators, and franchisees live and breathe their commitment to positively impacting children’s lives every day. This factor is what sets YEB’s brands apart from the rest, and we will continue to provide enriching experiences for all children,” said Hill.These appointments complement the establishment of other centers of excellence for YEB that were announced earlier in the year. Mary Connor, a transformational people leader, stepped into the role of Chief Human Resources Officer. Dorothy Moyer-Hoffman was promoted to advance the enterprise’s analytical sophistication as VP of Financial Planning & Analysis, and Matt Kurowski assumed the role of Brand President of i9 Sports with over two decades of experience encompassing both franchising and youth sports.YEB’s commitment to excellence and its mission to enrich the lives of young people is reflected through its innovative educational programs, dedicated mentorship initiatives, and strong community partnerships. The new leadership team is poised to build on this legacy of success by expanding opportunities, fostering inclusivity, and continuing to inspire the next generation of leaders.###About Youth Enrichment BrandsYouth Enrichment Brands (YEB) is the nation's leading youth activities platform. YEB's mission is to help every kid discover and develop lifelong passions. It achieves this by connecting and serving a network of companies that deliver best-in-class youth camps, music education, swim classes, and sports leagues. Youth Enrichment Brands comprises US Sports Camps, the official provider of Nike Sports Camps, School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-provider of youth sports leagues. YEB is headquartered in San Rafael, Calif. To learn more about YEB, visit YEB.com.

