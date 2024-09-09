Governor Henry McMaster's Schedule: Monday, September 9, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for Monday, September 9 includes the following: Monday, September 9 at 9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the Summit to Combat Antisemitism in Higher Education, University of South Carolina Pastides Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

