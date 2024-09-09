Aker BioMarine to Unveil New Skin Science and Product Innovation for Healthy Aging at Vitafoods Asia 2024

Visit Booth A45 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok to Learn More!

Vitafoods Asia brings together the brightest business leaders to uncover the best heath solutions through science and innovation.” — Ross Norris, General Manager Asia Pacific, Aker BioMarine.

LYSAKER, NORWAY, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at Aker BioMarine Human Health Ingredients (AKBM HHI) is returning to Vitafoods Asia 2024 and is excited to share their knowledge and insights shaping the health and wellness industry globally. From new science and market data to product innovation, visitors are invited to learn about the latest and greatest in krill oil and how this ingredient is a solution to those brands looking for unique, on-trend products for consumers in Southeast Asia.New Science Supports Consumer’s Increasing Interest in Beauty from Within‘Beauty from within’ is gaining traction among consumers in Southeast Asia, and the opportunities are endless in the health and wellness market, especially solutions that align with holistic health. Beauty and nutraceutical brands are highly converging to develop proactive, long-term solutions to support inside-out wellness. The AKBM HHI team is pleased to share new science that shows how consumers can achieve a smoother and more radiant complexion by improving skin barrier function and moisture retention from the positive effects of krill oil.The Future of Healthy Aging and Pro-longevity SolutionsThe demand for ‘pro-longevity’ solutions goes well beyond the skin health market. Consumers across Southeast Asia, and globally, are living much longer which is shining the spotlight on healthy aging. At Aker BioMarine, a growing body of science is helping us better understand how we can impact and improve the life quality of an aging population with new product concepts that target women’s health, cellular health, joint and bone health, and much more.“Vitafoods Asia brings together the brightest business leaders to uncover the best heath solutions through science and innovation,” said Ross Norris, General Manager Asia Pacific, Aker BioMarine. “Aker BioMarine has been a pioneer in science, technology, and innovation since day one, and as the market leader today, we continue to help elevate the industry with new product concepts, powerful clinical studies, and much more, and look forward to sharing these valuable insights at Vitafoods Asia.”Come visit Aker BioMarine Human Health Ingredients (Booth A45) at Vitafoods Asia 2024 to learn more.About Aker BioMarineAker BioMarine is a leading biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting company developing krill-derived products for consumer health and wellness as well as animal nutrition. The company has a strong position in its industry and is the world's leading supplier of krill, the natural, powerful and health promoting source of nutrients from the pristine waters of Antarctica. Aker BioMarine is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available at www.akerbiomarine.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.