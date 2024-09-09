Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of NC Rep. Kelly Alexander, Jr.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff immediately through sunset Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in honor of NC House of Representative Kelly Alexander, Jr. who passed away on Friday. A graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, Alexander represented Mecklenburg County's 107th District since 2009.

A civil rights leader, he previously served as president of the North Carolina NAACP and on the national NAACP board. Services for Rep. Alexander will be held on September 21.

Statement from Governor Cooper

"I was saddened to hear of the passing of longtime public servant, civil rights advocate and North Carolina representative Kelly Alexander Jr. I’m grateful for his years of service to our state, and my thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.