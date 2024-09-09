Need Affordable Phone or Broadband Service? The ICC is Encouraging Illinoisans to get Connected with FCC's Lifeline Program

ILLINOIS, September 9 - Chicago, IL—The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is partnering with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates (NASUCA), and the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) to promote "Digital Connectivity and Lifeline Awareness Week," from September 8-14, 2024. The FCC's Lifeline program offers discounts to help residents access voice or broadband services.





"Whether it's to call 911, access healthcare services, or connect with loved-ones, access to phone and broadband services is critical for all Illinoisans. The FCC's Lifeline program offers financial help to keep low-income customers connected to these critical services," said ICC Chairman Doug Scott.





Lifeline helps low-income consumers connect to America's communications networks to find jobs, access health care services, connect with family and friends, and call for help in an emergency. Under the federal Lifeline program, low-income consumers who participate in certain public assistance programs, or qualify based on income can receive a discount of up to $9.25 per month off their monthly bill for broadband, or bundled phone and broadband service, up to $5.25 for voice-only service, and up to a total of $34.25 per month for residents of qualifying Tribal lands.





For more information on Lifeline program eligibility and rules, including downloadable materials and fact sheets on how to apply in both English and Spanish, visit https://www.lifelinesupport.org. An American Sign Language video is also available here.





The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies.





