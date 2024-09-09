2024 ILLINOIS GRAIN TOUR HOSTS INTERNATIONAL BUYERS FROM NINE COUNTRIES

ILLINOIS, September 9 - 2023 grain tour had projected sales of $30 million





SPRINGFIELD, IL - In an effort to forge relationships and increase export sales of agricultural products, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will host 31 international buyers from nine different countries as part of a four-day tour.





Buyers from Honduras, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, China and Vietnam will visit Illinois facilities Sept. 9 - 12.





"The Illinois Grain Tour gives participants the opportunity to meet and build relationships with our farmers, producers and retailers. The result is international exposure for Illinois grain," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. "Illinois leads the nation in soybean production, and we're number two in corn production. Nearly half of that inventory is exported, equating to billions of dollars in direct sales each year."





The 2023 Illinois Grain Tour had projected sales of more than $30 million.





Representatives from IDOA will accompany participants for the duration of the four-day tour which includes stops at:

Melvin Price Locks & Dam

GSI

RTS Farm

Clarkson Grain

Illinois Soybean Association

Marquis Energy

Syngenta Research & Development Center

AgResource Company

Seedburo Equipment Company

Chicago Board of Trade & MANNS Traders

Delong Company

All participants of the Illinois Grain Tour are required to pay their own airfare as well as a participation fee prior to joining the tour.



