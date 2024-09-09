14th Africa PPP Infrastructure Investment Summit 2024 Showcases African Investment Opportunities

The Continent’s Premier Gateway to Multi-Billion-Dollar African Infrastructure Investment Opportunities

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morocco stands out as one of Africa’s most dynamic investment destinations and a leader in strategicinfrastructure development. Its status makes it an ideal location to host the 14th edition of the continent’spremier annual infrastructure investment conference, dedicated to advancing Public Private Partnerships(PPPs) and other innovative investment strategies.The Africa PPP Infrastructure Investment Summit (Africa PPP) will return to Morocco from22 to 24 October 2024. This edition promises to be particularly engaging as it coincides with Morocco’spreparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The country is already gearing up with a series ofmultibillion-dollar infrastructure projects in anticipation of this global sporting event.Over three days, the iconic Hyatt Regency Hotel in Casablanca will serve as the venue where key players inAfrica’s infrastructure development ecosystem—including project developers, investors, financiers, EPCs,consultants, and government and business leaders—will gather to explore the theme "Scaling up PPPs toAddress Infrastructure Investment Gaps."Attendees will have the opportunity to chart a course for increasing private sector involvement ininfrastructure development through PPPs and innovative financing models. The summit will featureshowcases of bankable African infrastructure projects and facilitate connections between project developers,investors, financiers, and contractors, all aimed at bridging the estimated USD 100 billion infrastructurefunding gap.The 2024 edition of Africa PPP is poised to surpass last year’s event, which brought together nearly 200professionals from 14 countries for two days of productive debate and high-level networking. This year,delegates will receive the latest updates and strategies on planned infrastructure investments and projectsacross the continent.Morocco will highlight its significant infrastructure plans, with over USD 5 billion allocated to co-host the FIFA2030 World Cup, alongside extensive investments in the 2040 Rail Strategy, the Noor Ouarzazate solarinitiative, the 2030 National Port Strategy, and the National Water Management Plan 2020-2050. Keyprojects under discussion include the 400 MW Nassim Nord Wind Power PPP Projects and the 250,000 m3capacity Nador Desalination Facility. Côte d’Ivoire will share insights into its World Bank Scaling Solar Projectsand the progress on the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Project. Kenya will focus on its major highwayprojects, including the Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway and the East African Community Multinational RoadProject. Zambia will update on its significant road infrastructure initiatives and efforts to diversify its nationalenergy mix amidst its worst drought in years. South Africa will discuss plans to engage the private sector inrevitalising the freight rail network and enhancing the country’s border posts.The event will kick off with a full-day masterclass on project preparation, covering practical case studies onproject selection, securing funding, risk management, contract structuring, tendering, and awarding. Themain conference will delve into sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure development, governanceframeworks for fostering PPPs, innovative finance and risk mitigation, leveraging PPPs for Africa’s Just EnergyTransition, smart corridor development, cross-border PPPs, and the promotion of viable water, wastewater,power infrastructure, and digital technology initiatives. The program will conclude with a curated tour of thePort of Casablanca, showcasing advancements in key infrastructure projects.Delegates will have the opportunity to learn from global best practices, shared by leading experts in PPP andinfrastructure development, aiming to close skills gaps and improve project outcomes.So far, an impressive roster of expert speakers has been confirmed:● Tarik Hamane, Director General, National Electricity and Water Office (ONEE)● Dr Jobson Ewalefou, Director General, ICRC, Nigeria● Gamal Mesharafa, Board Member, Concord for Engineering and Contracting● Meriem Bennani, Country Head, UK Export Finance● Dorcas Kayo, Director, Infrastructure Finance, Department of Finance; National Treasury, South Africa● Mustapha Farès. Director General, National Ports Agency (ANP)● Kamal Htoute, Director of Strategy and Planning, Electricity Branch, National Electricity and WaterOffice, ONEE● Hiroki Sekine, Managing Executive Officer, Global Head of Infrastructure and Environment FinanceGroup, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC)● Omar Jabri, Head of Business Development Africa, InfraCo● Adele Paris, Senior Investment Officer and Hub Leader, North Africa, IFC● Rauna D Mukumangeni, Director: Public Private Partnership, Ministry of Finance & Public Enterprise,Namibia● Dr Stefan Liebing, CEO, Conjuncta Gmbh Energy● Tarik Moufaddal, CEO, MASEN, MoroccoHussam Abuseif, Vice President Africa & Iraq, TAQA● Tshifhiwa Magoro, Head of IPP Office, South Africa● Felicia Msiza, CEO, Raubex● Dr Michael Masiapato, Commissioner and CEO: Border Management Authority, South Africa● Eng Grace Mutembo, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Road Development Agency, Zambia● Leslie Mlungisi Mpofu, Executive Director, Trans Kalahari Corridor Secretariat● Respina Zinyanduko, General Manager, National Railways of Zimbabwe● Moussa Kouyaté, President of the National PPP Steering Committee, CNP-PPP, Ivory Coast● Mohamed Serraj, Director of Development Division, Water Branch, National Electricity and WaterOffice, ONEE● Akif Ali Khamis, Director General, Zanzibar Ports Corporation (ZPC)● Atef Majdoub, President of the General Authority for Public Private Partnership, Presidency of theGovernment of Tunisia● Russell Baatjies, Chief Executive, Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), South Africa● Mohamed Eidha Al Menhali, Regional CEO, AD Ports Group● Anouar Harrak, Director, The Port of Casablanca● Edgar Songanga, CEO, Abba Platforms Inc● Charles Obuon, Head of Private Public Partnerships, KeNHA● Fitzpatrick Kapepe, Head of Business Development, ZESCO, Zambia● Augusto Dembo Director, National Directorate for Public Private Partnerships, Ministry of PlanningAngolaThe event is also proud to welcome Concord for Engineering and Construction, a leading Egyptianconstruction company in the Middle East, as a new sponsor.By saving you both time and travel costs across our vast continent, Africa PPP will unite the Africaninfrastructure development ecosystem, providing a unique opportunity to engage with potential projects andpartners all in one place.For more information about the conference, including registration details and the full agenda, please visitFOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACTappp@ametrade.org

