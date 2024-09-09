AACE Releases White Paper on the True Cost of Childcare in Alberta

Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs is a not-for-profit comprised of childcare operators from across the province. Its goal is to advocate for choice in childcare that supports both families and operators.

Paper highlights financial challenges childcare providers face under CWELCC, calls for funding reform to ensure quality and sustainability.

The findings in this paper are a wake-up call. If the government truly wants to ensure affordable and high-quality childcare, it must address the financial disparities that exist within the sector.” — Krystal Churcher

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) is proud to announce the release of a new comprehensive white paper entitled The True Cost of Childcare in Alberta. This report provides a detailed analysis of the financial challenges faced by childcare operators in Alberta under the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Childcare (CWELCC) Agreement while highlighting the discrepancies between how nonprofit and for-profit childcare operators fare under the agreement.The report finds that childcare programs across Alberta struggle to maintain sustainable operations due to rising costs and inadequate government funding. While many centres provide high-quality care beyond minimum standards, the current funding model does not reflect the true cost of delivering that care. As the government prioritizes expansion, many operators are left with little support, risking closures or quality compromises.AACE Chair, Krystal Churcher, emphasized the importance of this research. "The findings in this paper are a wake-up call. If the government truly wants to ensure affordable and high-quality childcare, it must address the financial disparities that exist within the sector. Our report provides a clear path forward, but we need everyone’s support to push for these changes."AACE is urging the public, childcare providers, and parents to take action by visiting https://aacenational.ca and signing their petition, which calls on the Alberta government to reevaluate the CWELCC funding model and ensure it reflects the true costs of providing childcare.For more information, access the full white paper on the AACE website or contact the association directly.- 30 -The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs is a not-for-profit comprised of childcare operators from across the province. Its goal is to advocate for choice in childcare that supports both families and operators.For more information, or to become a member, visit https://www.abchildcare.org /.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.