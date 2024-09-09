QriarLabs to Showcase Leading Identity Solutions at Identity Week America in Washington, D.C.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- QriarLabs is excited to announce its participation in Identity Week America, a premier event for the identity industry, taking place in Washington, D.C., from September 11-13, 2024. This gathering is a vital platform for professionals focused on advancing secure and trusted identity solutions that support seamless transactions for governments, organizations, and individuals alike.“As we navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape, identity and trust have never been more critical,” said Edgar Silva, CEO and Co-founder of QriarLabs. “Our participation in Identity Week America allows us to demonstrate our commitment to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that meet the evolving needs of organizations and protect against emerging threats.”Identity Week America serves as a significant catalyst for the identity industry, focusing on how organizations authenticate and identify citizens, employees, and consumers across physical, digital, and mobile domains. The event provides a platform for companies involved in human identity authentication to showcase their innovative solutions, network with industry leaders, and learn from the latest advancements.At the event, QriarLabs will showcase the following leading-edge products:- QSCIM: A revolutionary solution for provisioning and de-provisioning users' identity data across multiple sources and destinations.- QIAM: QriarLabs' managed Keycloak IAM offering, available in your environment, in the cloud, or as a SaaS version. The solution includes enterprise support and advanced features such as Login Magic Link, Multiple SMS/Messaging MFA, and Adaptive Authentication, all while offering significant cost reductions compared to traditional IAM solutions that charge per identity.- QAP: A product that introduces new perspectives and essential features for organizations managing their APIs.“At QriarLabs, we believe in driving innovation that not only addresses current security challenges but also anticipates future needs,” added Almir Menezes, Co-founder of QriarLabs. “Identity Week America presents a unique opportunity for us to engage with industry leaders and showcase how our solutions are helping to secure the future.”QriarLabs continues to lead the identity and access management (IAM) industry with a portfolio of groundbreaking technologies designed to enhance security, efficiency, and reliability. The Florida-based cybersecurity firm Qriar will also participate as a reseller partner in the U.S., distributing QriarLabs products.QriarLabs invites attendees to visit their booth at Identity Week America to learn more about their latest advancements in IAM and other cybersecurity solutions. For more information, visit qriarlabs.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.