MDC and Shaw Nature Reserve to host Wild About Nature Festival Sept. 28

GRAY SUMMIT, Mo.—If you’re wild about nature and the great outdoors, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Shaw Nature Reserve are hosting the ideal event for you and the whole family.

Wild about Nature Festival is a family event happening Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit. It’s a day of exploring nature and hands-on outdoor activities for nature lovers of all ages. There will also be opportunities to meet and talk with conservation and nature experts and organizations.

Have you ever wanted to try fishing? Wild about Nature includes multiple fishing activities that will engage both adults and children, from fly tying, backyard bass fishing, to a chance to see—and catch— live fish. There’ll even be the opportunity to go fishing at Cypress Lake.

If you’re archery-curious, the event also features opportunities to shoot a bow and arrow, as well as peewee archery for the kids. Adventurous sorts will appreciate a go at kayaking and hiking, while those wanting to commune with nature will want to explore yoga and forest bathing.

Educational stations cover topics ranging from reptiles and amphibians, to mammals, to wildflowers and native gardening—plus water critter explorations with Missouri Stream Team. There will even be a chance to meet and greet MDC’s K-9 agent, Bertie.

Other conservation partners on hand will include the World Bird Sanctuary bringing live feathered friends, the Endangered Wolf Center, and the Missouri Disabled Sportsman Club.

If it has to do with nature or the outdoors, you can expect to find it at the Wild about Nature Festival.

Admission to the Nature Reserve during the Wild About Nature Festival is $7 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-12. Admission for Missouri Botanical Garden members is $5, and their children are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at shawnature.org\events.

Food vendors Yonder Eats and Stacked Coffee House will also be present.

Shaw Nature Reserve is in Gray Summit at 307 Pinetum Loop Road, on the south side of I-44 off exit #253. As Wild about Nature takes place outdoors, participants should come dressed for the weather.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.