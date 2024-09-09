Secretary of State Wes Allen Reminds Alabamians of Important Absentee Voting Deadlines for November 5, 2024 General Election

Secretary of State Wes Allen wants to remind Alabama voters that county absentee election managers must receive mail-in absentee ballot applications by Tuesday, October 29, 2024. The deadline to return an absentee ballot application in person is Thursday, October 31, 2024.

Absentee ballots being returned in-person must be received by the county absentee election manager by close of business on the day before the election- November 4, 2024. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received no later than noon on Election Day- November 5, 2024.

“Absentee voting is a vital component of the election process. That is why I advocated for legislation like SB1, which provides Alabama voters with strong protection against activists who profit from the absentee elections process,” said Secretary Allen.

The United States Postal Service has recently announced a change in mail delivery times: https://www.al.com/news/2024/08/post-office-makes-major-announcement-about-mail-delivery-change.html. It is recommended to mail in your absentee ballot application and absentee ballots at least two weeks before the deadline for county Absentee Election Managers to receive them.

Voters are required to present a valid form of photo identification before voting at their polling place or by absentee ballot.

For more information on absentee voting in Alabama or to request an absentee ballot application visit www.AlabamaVotes.gov.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s headshot: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inlineimages/AllenBioHighRes.jpg

*County Absentee Election Manager contact information: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/city-countylookup/absentee-election-manager

*2024 Election Administration Calendar: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/election2024/2024AdminCalendar.pdf

*Learn more about photo voter ID requirements or get your free photo voter ID: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/photo-voter-id