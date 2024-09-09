Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: FDLE, Tampa PD, Clearwater PD announce arrests in joint operations

For Immediate Release
September 9, 2024
TAMPA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) along with Attorney General Ashley Moody, Tampa Police Department and Clearwater Police Department, announce results in two joint SAFE operations.
 
What: Announcement of results in joint SAFE operations with Tampa PD and Clearwater PD
Who: Attorney General Ashley Moody, FDLE Assistant Commissioner Lee Massie, Tampa PD Deputy Chief Ruth Cate, Clearwater PD Chief Eric Gandy
When: Monday, September 9, 2024
Time: promptly at 11:00 a.m.; media arrival by 10:45 a.m.
Where: Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center Ed Blackburn Building
  4211 North Lois Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614
 
Note: Media parking will be available in the Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center parking lot. Please note some spots will be unavailable due to current construction on the property.
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001

