MEDIA ADVISORY: FDLE, Tampa PD, Clearwater PD announce arrests in joint operations

September 9, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) along with Attorney General Ashley Moody, Tampa Police Department and Clearwater Police Department, announce results in two joint SAFE operations.



What: Announcement of results in joint SAFE operations with Tampa PD and Clearwater PD

Who: Attorney General Ashley Moody, FDLE Assistant Commissioner Lee Massie, Tampa PD Deputy Chief Ruth Cate, Clearwater PD Chief Eric Gandy

When: Monday, September 9, 2024

Time: promptly at 11:00 a.m.; media arrival by 10:45 a.m.

Where: Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center Ed Blackburn Building

4211 North Lois Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614



Note: Media parking will be available in the Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center parking lot. Please note some spots will be unavailable due to current construction on the property.



