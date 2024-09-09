The Alamo Letter Society Appoints Corsicana, Texas Mayor Mike Fletcher and Thomas McNutt as Navarro County Chairman

The Logo of the Alamo Letter Society The 1960 John Wayne Alamo Movie Slone McNutt, 8th grader at the Hockaday School of Dallas with Texas Senator Bob Hall

The Alamo Letter Society is dedicated to the two leading Tejanos of the Texas Revolution, Jose Antonio Navarro and Juan Seguín. We are blessed to have the direct heritage of Mr Navarro in Corsicana.” — Corsicana Mayor Mike Fletcher

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alamo Letter Society is honored to announce the appointment of Corsicana, Texas Mayor Mike Fletcher and Collin Street Bakery Vice President Thomas McNutt as Navarro County Co Chairs.

The Alamo Letter Society exists to educate school children, new Texans, and future generations of their forefathers' armed fight for Liberty, and Freedom, through the placement of a large, bronze plaque containing the Alamo letter at each of the 254 counties in the Lone Star State. The Navarro County plaque will be placed at the Corsicana City Hall.

The Alamo letter, written by William Barrett Travis during the siege on February 24, 1836, was only 220 words long and is still regarded by many as a unique and enduring emblem of freedom. The Alamo Letter Society is dedicated to the two leading Tejanos of the Texas Revolution, Jose Antonio Navarro and Juan Seguín. “We are blessed to have the direct heritage of Jose Antonio Navarro as the heart and soul of our community,” said Mayor Fletcher. “It is appropriate that Navarro County be one of the first of the 254 counties in Texas to receive this historic monument.”

Mayor Fletcher, first elected in the Spring of 2023, had a long and successful career with H.E.B. Grocery Company, LP. He has been a cornerstone of the community for over 21 years.

Thomas McNutt, a Texas A&M graduate, is the son and grandson of Corsicana High graduates Lee William “Bill” McNutt class of 1973 and L. William McNutt. Jr. class of 1942. “The first song I learned to sing as a boy was All Hail Corsicana, so I guess I was destined for my wife Julie and me to live in this terrific community.” He is paying for the beautiful plaque, an identical casting as the one read by 2.5 million people at the Alamo in San Antonio.

John Vick, the District Director for Texas Senator Bob Hall, and Co-Founder of the Alamo Letter Society, said “We are grateful to have two accomplished men like Mayor Fletcher and Thomas McNutt on board representing our organization in this important Central Texas county in the Lone Star State.”

Neighboring Ellis County dedicated their Alamo Letter Plaque February 23, the 188th anniversary of Col. William Barrett Travis writing one of the most famous letters in the history of the English language. Other counties who have dedicated the 203-pound plaque include Hood, Rockwall, Gillespie, Reeves, Van Zandt, and Nueces.

“The spirit of the Alamo Letter has been carried by Texas fighting men to the greatest battlefields of history, from Gettysburg to Omaha Beach, from Iwo Jima to Iraq," said Rosser Newton, Co-Founder.

The date for the Navarro County Alamo Letter Plaque dedication will soon be set at a time near Veterans Day in November.

The Alamo Letter Society exists to educate school children, new Texans, and future generations of their forefathers’ fight for Liberty, and Freedom, through the placement of a large, bronze plaque containing the Alamo letter at each of the 254 courthouses in the Lone Star State. For more information, visit www.alamoletter.com

