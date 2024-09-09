Fifth Ring shortlisted for ‘Global Agency of the Year’ award

Fifth Ring founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ian Ord.

The international B2B marketing specialist has been shortlisted for two prestigious B2B Marketing Awards.

UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fifth Ring, the international B2B marketing specialist, has been shortlisted for two prestigious B2B Marketing Awards – including Global Agency of the Year.

The Aberdeen headquartered agency, which has offices in Singapore and Houston, has been shortlisted for the Global Agency of the Year award in recognition of its contribution to clients’ business, creative thinking, financial performance and staff engagement.

The agency has also been shortlisted in the Best Product or Service Launch category, for the work to create the E-FWD brand for DC Thomson, which has already won a Drum Award for Energy and Industry at the Marketing EMEA 2024 awards.

The B2B Marketing Awards, internationally recognised as the gold standard for creative and commercial excellence in Business-to-Business marketing, are run by B2B Marketing, which also named Fifth Ring in the top 20 of the world’s largest UK-headquartered B2B marketing agencies earlier this year.

Ian Ord, CEO of Fifth Ring said: "This recognition is a tremendous honour and a testament to the exceptional work that each and every member of our global team has contributed to our business and our clients. Over the last 33 years we have transformed from a local Aberdeen agency into an international B2B specialist that works with some of the biggest brands in the world.

“In recent years we have set about challenging ourselves to evolve, change our business model and service offer. We have long been regarded as the number one agency in the energy industry and have worked hard to diversify our client portfolio globally to include maritime, industrial, technology and manufacturing.

“Our inclusion in the shortlist for both of these awards is a reflection of the creativity, dedication and, above all, consistency that everyone at Fifth Ring brings to the table each and every day, as well as the positive outcomes we've experienced for ourselves and our clients. We are fortunate to have some long-standing client relationships and we are grateful for their continued support and partnership.”

The Global Agency of the Year award also recognises the high standards of the company’s positive and supportive culture and commitment to colleagues’ learning and development.

Ord adds: “Marketing is a talent driven business, and we invest accordingly. Driven by our values, global outlook and specialist knowledge, we encourage international cooperation, development and community, to make Fifth Ring a great place for all of our colleagues to work.”

Todd Gregory Regional Director Americas “In Houston, we continue to support the next generation of talent with internships, regular collaboration and involvement with local universities, as well as extensive professional outreach in Houston through the American Marketing Association (AMA), Houston Business Marketing Alliance (HBMA) and the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Houston chapter.

“Fifth Ring services our clients’ needs globally and translates them locally. Our Houston office successfully delivers B2B strategies from our talented teams around the world.”

The winners will be announced at the B2B Marketing Awards ceremony in London on Wednesday 27 November 2024.



IMAGE CAPTION: Fifth Ring founder and CEO, Ian Ord.

About Fifth Ring:

Since 1991 Fifth Ring has been strengthening clients’ market position, improving reputations and increasing sales. The company has established offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The agency offers a range of services including brand development, creative design, digital web design and development, marketing, and public and media relations.

