BCR Cyber Conducting No-Cost ICE-T Training for EARN Maryland and SNAP Participants in November

Successful Completion of Training Program Provides Pathway to High Paying Technology Careers

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCR Cyber , a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity training and job placement services, is offering a no-cost Intrusion Countermeasures Education and Training Program (ICE-T) cohort, scheduled to begin on November 4.This program is designed for Maryland-based individuals who are new to the cybersecurity industry which BCR Cyber provides at no cost to qualified participants under the Maryland Department of Labor’s Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) Program and the United States/Maryland Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s Education and Training (SNAP) Program.This six-month course commences with CompTIA's A+, Network+, and Security+ training, and then continues with command line training and Security Operations Center (SOC) simulation training, utilizing BCR Cyber’s proprietary cyber range (BCR Cyber Range).“Not only are IT and cybersecurity careers lucrative, they are essential. Right now, there are more than 30,000 vacancies in Maryland for cybersecurity jobs, with only 33 percent of that demand being met,” says Khadejah Lovelace, Government Programs Director at BCR Cyber and a graduate of BCR Cyber’s ICE-T program. “Most of what society uses on a daily basis is technology based -- whether it’s personal, enterprise, or government devices, they are all vulnerable to being compromised and its necessary to have a well-trained cyber workforce. Getting these jobs requires training and experience and BCR Cyber’s ICE-T program enabled me to get both.”Lovelace, who helps oversee training programs at BCR Cyber, graduated with her CompTIA certifications and training from the company in 2019 and worked for a Managed Services Provider in a contract position configuring laptops for distribution to schools. From there, she transitioned to full-time employment with BCR Cyber and has been instrumental in helping the company grow.“Khadejah’s story is a perfect example of how participants who complete our ICE-T training have gone on to successful careers and changed the trajectory of their lives,” says Michael Spector, President, BCR Cyber. “The EARN and SNAP programs present tremendous employment and growth opportunities while simultaneously helping to meet a critical talent need in Maryland’s technology workforce.”BCR Cyber is a proud grantee of EARN Maryland, which awards funding to strategic industry partnerships that comprise employers, non-profits, higher education institutions, local workforce development boards, and local governments. Based upon employer-identified training needs, partnerships provide education and skills training to unemployed and underemployed Marylanders. The program also includes career advancement strategies for incumbent workers, leading to a more highly skilled workforce in the state.BCR Cyber has established valuable strategic relationships with state and federal government IT departments, enabling them to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity training to their employees. By collaborating closely with these government entities, BCR Cyber helps in strengthening their cybersecurity posture and fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.Additionally, BCR Cyber holds the exclusive responsibility of developing and conducting technical proficiency testing for third-party assessment organizations (3PAOs) as required by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). BCR Cyber testing ensures that these organizations meet the standards necessary to assess and authorize cloud service providers for federal agencies.To review EARN and SNAP eligibility and to apply to the ICE-T cohort visit - https://bcrcyber.com/apply/ . For more information about BCR Cyber and its services, visit www.bcrcyber.com About BCR CyberEstablished in 2017, BCR Cyber (formerly Baltimore Cyber Range) is dedicated to delivering exceptional training solutions to both government and commercial clients. BCR Cyber has trained thousands of individuals and successfully placed over 83 percent into employment. The BCR Cyber Range is the first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector. BCR Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by placement services. For more information, visit www.bcrcyber.com

