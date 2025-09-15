Latest Version of Groundbreaking Forensic Software Released Today

STRmix™ v2.13 Adds Batch Mode Functionality, Expands Visualize Evidence Function

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STRmix ™ v2.13, the latest version of the groundbreaking forensic software used to resolve mixed DNA profiles previously considered too complex to interpret, has been released.Since its introduction in 2012, STRmix™ has proven to be a highly effective tool in producing usable, interpretable, and admissible DNA results in more than 690,000 criminal cases worldwide. It has been particularly effective in helping to resolve violent crime and sexual assault cases, as well as cold cases in which evidence was originally dismissed as inconclusive.Like its predecessors in the rich history of STRmix™ development, v2.13 builds on previous versions of STRmix™, while adding several significant new features. Unlike previous versions of the software, STRmix™ v2.13 enables forensic laboratories to set up multiple PDF report templates for the different report types in the software and choose to automatically generate more than one report at a time for a given calculation.In addition, forensic analysts who would prefer to set up a specific username for PDF reports will be able to link their computer login name or ID with a full name to print to the reports.STRmix™ v2.13 also includes new functionality in the Batch Maker module which allows analysts to set up replicate inputs for interpretations. This will link to the upcoming version of FaSTR™ DNA, enabling labs to set up and export replicate inputs directly to Batch Maker. FaSTR™ DNA seamlessly integrates with STRmix™ and rapidly analyzes raw DNA data generated by capillary electrophoresis (CE) instruments and standard STR DNA profiling kits and assigns a number of contributors (NoC) estimate.The latest version of STRmix™ expands the Visualize Evidence function first introduced in STRmix™ v2.12 to ignore any peak in the electropherogram representation of the evidence input file. This will be useful, for example, when a known artifact has been retained during CE data analysis as it will allow this peak to be manually ignored during the interpretation set-up. Ignoring a peak during interpretation set-up will result in a comment being written to the PDF report to show that the peak was ignored by the user.“The new enhancements incorporated into STRmix™ v2.13 are in direct response to recommendations made by forensic labs to better address on-the-job needs they regularly encounter,” explains STRmix team Senior Science Leader Dr. Jo-Anne Bright. “STRmix doesn’t just develop software though. We support our users’ success each step of the way by delivering comprehensive, fit-for-purpose training and ongoing support from validation to admissibility.”STRmix™ is currently being used for DNA analysis in 96 federal, state, local, and private organizations in the U.S. and 21 forensic laboratories internationally, including labs in Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, the Caribbean, and all nine state and territory forensic labs in New Zealand and Australia. The latest version of STRmix™ comes after nearly a year of technical development and testing.Unlike previous methods of DNA analysis, which depended entirely on the application of fixed stochastic thresholds and other biological parameters to manually analyze DNA samples, STRmix™ calculates the probability of observed DNA evidence by assuming the DNA originated from either a person of interest or an unknown donor. These two probabilities are then presented as a likelihood ratio (LR) which infers the value of the findings and the level of support for one proposition over the other.The team behind STRmix™ has also developed three related software applications:• DBLR™, an application which when used with STRmix™ allows forensic laboratories to undertake extensive kinship analysis, carry out rapid database searches, visualize the value of their DNA mixture evidence, and carry out mixture-to-mixture matches;• FaSTR™ DNA, expert forensic software which seamlessly integrates with STRmix™ (when in use) to rapidly analyze raw DNA data generated by genetic analyzers and standard profiling kits and assigns a number of contributors (NoC) estimate; and• STRmix™ NGS, fully continuous mixture interpretation and likelihood ratio generation software for profiles generated using Next Generation Sequencing (NGS).In combination with STRmix™, FaSTR™ DNA and DBLR™ complete the full workflow from analysis to interpretation and database matching, while STRmix™ NGS broadens the range of profile types that can be interpreted.For more information about STRmix™ v2.13, visit http://www.strmix.com . A preview video highlighting the changes in STRmix™ v2.13 is now live at ( https://vimeo.com/1104283332/9210345502?share=copy ).STRmix – A global leader in forensic DNA interpretation, trusted by more than 120 forensic laboratories worldwide.

