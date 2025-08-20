BCR Cyber Offers Training for Maryland State and Local Government Employees

Program Includes a New Artificial Intelligence for Security Operations Centers Course

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCR Cyber , a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity training and job placement services, today announced that it will launch a Cybersecurity Operational Methods and Education Training (COMET) cohort beginning September 29 and running through November 3, 2025.Delivered by BCR Cyber and funded through the Maryland Department of Labor’s Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) grant, COMET offers Maryland state and local government employees a unique, free opportunity to enhance their cybersecurity expertise. Program participants will build critical skills — from IT fundamentals to advanced CompTIA Security+ certification training — preparing them for real-world cybersecurity challenges in an ever-evolving field.The COMET program focuses on two subsets of the state and local workforce – Incumbent and Advanced Incumbent – providing flexible options based on experience and career goals.Incumbent Training is a 5-week course designed for building foundational cybersecurity knowledge, covering three parts: Security Operations Fundamentals, Cyber Range Simulation, and Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the SOC, a new course that introduces students to the core concepts of AI and Machine Learning within the context of Security Operations Centers. Part one begins September 29, part two October 20, and part three Oct 27 – all with live instruction from 1 to 3 p.m. daily.Incumbent Training participants must be a Maryland or local government employee, have at least one year of IT and/or cybersecurity experience, be 18 years or older, and have manager approval for training during business hours.Advanced Incumbent Training is a 5-week, 3-part course of intensive training on network devices, security appliances, threat basics, applications, and networks, culminating in a CompTIA Security+ certification test voucher. Training begins September 29 and runs through November 3 with live instruction from 3 to 5 p.m. daily.Participants in Advanced Incumbent Training must be a Maryland or local government employee, have at least two years of IT and/or cybersecurity experience, be 18 years or older, and have manager approval for training during business hours.To apply to the COMET program, visit https://bcrcyber.com/comet . Deadline for applications is September 15. For more information about BCR Cyber, visit www.bcrcyber.com About BCR CyberEstablished in 2017, BCR Cyber (formerly Baltimore Cyber Range) is dedicated to delivering exceptional training solutions to both government and commercial clients. BCR Cyber has trained thousands of individuals and successfully placed over 83 percent into employment. The BCR Cyber Range is the first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector. BCR Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by placement services.

