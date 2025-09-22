Pugh & Tiller Recognized in PRNEWS 2026 Agency Elite Top 120 and Earns Two Daily Record Reader Rankings Awards

Pugh & Tiller a PRNEWS 2026 Agency Elite Top 120

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mid-Atlantic-based public relations (PR) and integrated marketing firm, Pugh & Tiller , has been named to the PRNEWS 2026 Agency Elite Top 120 and received Best PR Agency and Best Web Design Firm honors in The Maryland Daily Record’s 2025 Reader Rankings awards.The PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 is a prestigious annual program recognizing the top 120 PR, marketing, and communications agencies in the industry for their innovation, creativity, and impact. The Maryland Daily Record’s Reader Rankings annual program recognizes the best business and legal services companies in Maryland. This is the third time Pugh & Tiller has been named to the PRNEWS Agency Elite list, and the sixth straight year as a Reader Rankings winner.Additionally, Pugh & Tiller was recently included on O’Dwyer’s “Leading Gainers Among PR Firms” list, reporting a 9.1% increase in net fees since 2023. Further underscoring the firm’s momentum, Pugh & Tiller advanced to a top 50 position on the 2024 O’Dwyer’s ranking of Firms Specializing in Technology.“These awards reflect our dedication to providing exceptional services for our clients, and we’re proud to be included among the nation’s best PR and marketing firms,” says Matthew Pugh, partner and co-founder, Pugh & Tiller. “While PR continues to be at the core of Pugh & Tiller’s work for our clients, our capabilities far exceed those typically offered by many of our competitors in the field.”Pugh & Tiller continues to expand its client services across creative, digital, and strategic marketing . The firm recently completed a custom application build with Salesforce, Zoom, and Guacamole integrations for a Maryland-based cybersecurity company. Pugh & Tiller also added martech systems auditing and integration to its service offerings and conducted a comprehensive Google Workforce implementation along with a branding and web development initiative for a national non-profit organization.Additionally, Pugh & Tiller recently landed a major contract to provide PR support to a bipartisan government agency and is now registered on the U.S. government's System for Award Management, which enables businesses to work with the U.S. federal government. The firm also added several members to its team, including a creative director, a marketing technology director, and a social media and content director.Since its founding in 2008, Pugh & Tiller’s focus is and has always been to create programs for clients that are built on well-conceived strategies that generate measurable, award-winning results To check out the PRNEWS 2026 Agency Elite Top 120 lists visit: https://www.chiefmarketer.com/event/2026-agency-elite-top-120/ . The list of Reader Rankings winners can be viewed at https://thedailyrecord.com/reader-rankings-ballot/#// About Pugh & TillerPugh & Tiller is an award-winning public relations and integrated marketing firm that helps B2B companies reach, engage, and influence the right audiences in order to achieve their business goals. www.pughandtiller.com About PRNEWSPRNEWS is the largest information and recognition resource on PR and communications in the world, serving an audience of more than 100,000 professionals. Dozens of award programs, events, information products and research programs keep the modern day PR team updated, educated, inspired and recognized. For more information, visit www.prnewsonline.com About The Maryland Daily RecordFor more than 130 years The Daily Record has been the only daily brand dedicated to covering business, legal and legislative news across the state of Maryland. www.thedailyrecord.com About O’DwyersNo other PR website can keep up with the quality and quantity of news posted daily on www.odwyerpr.com . Over 20 years of searchable coverage is available, backed by our experienced reporters. PR and communications pros get their news from us all day long.

